What the papers say – May 27

Many of Saturday’s front pages focus on Phillip Schofield resigning from ITV after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star have the TV personality admitting he lied about the affair.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign teachers are being offered £10,000 to work in the UK, The Times says.

TIMES: Extra 10k to woo more teachers from abroad #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TlTSpG1yoR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 26, 2023

Chaos caused by British Airways’ system failures leads the Daily Express.

The Telegraph reports that the outgoing RAF head has said Russia will remain a threat to the UK if they lose the war in Ukraine.

🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Defeated Russia still a threat to Britain'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter:https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/s4aDtSRFKI — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 26, 2023

The Daily Mail says an investigation into the equalities watchdog was suspended over fears of a witch hunt.

Story continues

FT Weekend reports the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is backing more interest rate rises.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 27 May https://t.co/NB43dLH3yQ pic.twitter.com/qzJCjNXRMV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 26, 2023

The UK is set for a recession before the next election, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Saturday 27 May 2023: UK set for recession before next election pic.twitter.com/uSYzkf69bH — The Guardian (@guardian) May 26, 2023

And the former Chancellor George Osborne has been summoned to the Covid inquiry over NHS cuts, i Weekend reports.