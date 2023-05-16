What the papers say – May 16

The Home Secretary’s speech to the National Conservatism Conference leads several of the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express reports Suella Braverman used her speech to encourage white people not to feel guilty about Britain’s historical role in slavery.

Tuesday's Express Front Page – Suella: White people should not feel guilty#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/wePtTsTBNM pic.twitter.com/FoSUD4mmKO — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Metro leads with her comments encouraging Britons to train as fruit pickers as she said: “…we mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves.”

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 SUELLA'S PICKING TIMEBOMB 🔴 Home secretary piles pressure on PM as net immigration hits 700,000 🔴 No good reason Brits can't be trained to be fruit pickers, says hardliner Braverman#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/J3xXb7deQX — Metro (@MetroUK) May 15, 2023

The Telegraph reports the Home Office is anticipating a sharp rise in immigration by the next election.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Ministers warned of sharp rise in immigration by election'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/0HtvKx83M5 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 15, 2023

The Guardian says senior Tory MPs have accused Ms Braverman of trying to undermine the Prime Minister.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 16 May 2023 – Tory MPs tell Braverman: quit the PM pitch and stick to the day job pic.twitter.com/FvYic4pcp7 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 15, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail reports Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has challenged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to respond to accusations that he wants to undermine Brexit by granting EU citizens the right to vote.

The i leads with the UK throwing its support behind Ukraine’s bid to join Nato.

I: UK backs Ukraine to join NATO #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Yj0DIerdde — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 15, 2023

The Times carries analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies which shows a fifth of all taxpayers are in the 40p rate of income tax.

TIMES: Fifth of all taxpayers will now be in 40p band #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VeIXQyOxcL — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 15, 2023

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on course to retain power following voting in the country’s closely fought national election, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 16 May https://t.co/YViOSPxqVu pic.twitter.com/RcSthgXDI8 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 15, 2023

The Independent continues its campaign to halt the deportation of an Afghan pilot to Rwanda.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: If you think he’s a hero, why don’t you save him? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yMSb3LlLaX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 15, 2023

The Daily Mirror leads with a British man telling a court that his cancer-stricken wife asked him to kill her.

Tuesday's front page: I loved my wife…she begged me to kill her #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/ELvy23lUWF pic.twitter.com/gNbDyAstMJ — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 15, 2023

And the Daily Star says mass UFO sightings have been reported in Belgium.