What the papers say – May 15

The papers at the start of the working week are primarily focused on the Home Secretary’s upcoming speech to the National Conservatism Conference.

The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Times and the i all report Suella Braverman will tell the conference on Monday that the Prime Minister must deliver on the Tory manifesto promise to reduce net migration.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Braverman pushes PM to deliver on migrants'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/gSIPx2Gdfl — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 14, 2023

Guardian front page, Monday 15 May 2023: Braverman rejects Tory calls to ease visa rules pic.twitter.com/YLIgfNJFpM — The Guardian (@guardian) May 14, 2023

The Times: Britons will forget how to work, saysBraverman #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ABy7TSMWHK — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 14, 2023

The i: Sunak under pressure to get ‘tougher’ on migrants #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fJkgzXOBcb — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail and Daily Express lead with accusations that Sir Keir Starmer is plotting to “rig” future elections through a plan to give EU citizens the right to vote and lower the voting age to 16.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports the G7 and EU are set to ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies.

FT: G7 and EU to heap pressure on Russiawith ban on reopening of gas pipelines #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QQQI1bpXe7 — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 14, 2023

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to an image of Rob Burrows and Kevin Sinfield at the finish line of the Leeds marathon on Sunday.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has hired a lawyer to help deal with fallout from a reported rift with co-presenter Holly Willoughby, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Phillip Schofield takes legal action over Holly Willoughby fallout ahead of pair’s return to This Morning sofahttps://t.co/tbIqkn0KKD pic.twitter.com/iGHXeC8MM3 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 14, 2023

And the Daily Star says a cold streak is set to hit the UK before summer brings 27C temperatures next month.