What the papers say – March 9

The Ukrainian president’s speech to UK MPs, plans for Nato jets to be supplied to Ukraine and Russian oil bans are among the topics on Wednesday’s front pages.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph lead with news of a plan to supply Ukraine with Nato jets from Poland via the US.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Commons is front page of the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, i and Metro.

The Daily Mail calls Mr Zelensky a “commons hero” and ex-speaker John Bercow – who a new report alleges is a bully – a “commons Zero”.

The Guardian and the Financial Times carry news of a US ban on Russian oil on their front pages.

The Sun reports that a member of the Queen’s Guard has travelled to Ukraine to fight the Russian army.

And the Daily Star leads with comments from a Ukrainian boxer fighting on the front lines.

Latest Stories

  • Service personnel prohibited from travelling to Ukraine, MoD says

    The MoD statement comes amid reports that soldiers may have gone to join the fight in Ukraine.

  • Sovereign wealth funds likely to shun Russia, researcher says

    Middle Eastern and Chinese sovereign wealth funds are likely to avoid new deals in Russia for now after its invasion of Ukraine, said the author of a report published on Wednesday that showed record investment last year by funds around the world. Russia attracted the sixth-highest number of sovereign wealth deals from October 2020 to December 2021, according to the Sovereign Wealth Funds report, a collaboration between IE University's Center for the Governance of Change and ICEX-Invest in Spain. Investors and companies have rushed to announce they are getting out of Russia, after the United States, the European Union and their allies imposed harsh sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, sparking a raft of countermeasures from Moscow.

  • Echoing Churchill, Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will fight to end

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy evoked wartime British leader Winston Churchill on Tuesday as he told the U.K. Parliament that Ukrainians would fight Russian invaders to the end in the country's forests, fields and streets. Zelenskyy told British lawmakers “we will not give up and we will not lose,” in a speech that evoked the stirring “never surrender” speech delivered by Churchill in 1940 during the darkest days of World War II. Speaking by video from Ukraine and wearing army green, Zelenskyy thanked Britain for its support, which includes humanitarian aid and defensive weapons.

  • Andy Murray to donate 2022 winnings to UNICEF for Ukraine relief

    Andy Murray is fourth on the ATP's all-time earnings list, and has already won more than $250,000 in 2022.

  • UPDATE 1-Booking Holdings says room occupancy fall as Ukraine war weighs

    Online travel agency Booking Holdings said on Tuesday room nights - the number of rooms occupied on a given night - were down about 10% last week, compared to their 2019 levels, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine begins to weigh on travel. "The recent softening of room night trends was driven by Eastern Europe, primarily Russia," Booking said in a regulatory filing. Booking, which suspended its operations in Russia last week, said room nights in February were about in line with 2019 levels.

  • Attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, ambulances increasing rapidly, WHO warns

    The U.N. agency confirmed on Monday that at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care facilities since the start of a Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told a news briefing that the tally included incidents where ambulances had been commandeered for purposes other than emergency healthcare. The agency is working to rapidly provide medical supplies to Ukraine, where oxygen, insulin, personal protective equipment, surgical items and blood products are running low, Europe regional director Hans Kluge told the briefing.

  • 11-Year-Old Ukrainian Boy Becomes 'Hero of the Night' After Making His Way to Slovakia Alone

    "He won over everyone with his smile, fearlessness and determination worthy of a real hero," the the Slovak Ministry of Interior reportedly said

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.