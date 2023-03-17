What the papers say – March 17
Britain’s front pages are dominated by a breakthrough between health unions and the Government after months of strikes, raising hopes that the long-running dispute could be brought to an end.
The Sun, the Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Express all report on the pay offer to healthcare workers which has been recommended by unions.
On tomorrow's front page: NHS strike action halted as health unions back ‘final offer’ five per cent pay risehttps://t.co/MUUwYxexZw pic.twitter.com/fuhGOaBuE2
— The Sun (@TheSun) March 16, 2023
Friday's front page – 'PAY OFFER BREAKTHROUGH'https://t.co/92syhVARYA pic.twitter.com/z2TLXfPjYw
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 16, 2023
Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰
SAY YES TO END STRIKES
🔴Nurses and NHS staff to vote on 5% pay rise to end dispute #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oVtILObN0j
— Metro (@MetroUK) March 16, 2023
Front page – Victory for common sense and patients#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/4SuozbbgrV pic.twitter.com/ApJY5EGYqw
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 16, 2023
The story is also carried by the i, The Independent and The Times.
Friday's front page: NHS pay deal signals end to wave of public sector strikes
From @janemerrick23: https://t.co/23Lne778ON pic.twitter.com/3v7ABK7OIw
— i newspaper (@theipaper) March 16, 2023
Friday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Beginning of the end of the strikes?” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OCpN62fQNX
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 16, 2023
Friday’s TIMES: “Unions back ‘fair’ raise for a million NHS staff” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CfoQNAXT8c
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 16, 2023
Elsewhere, The Guardian carries findings from an official report into the Metropolitan Police service which found it is riddled with deep-seated racism, sexism and homophobia and has failed to change despite numerous official reviews urging it to do so.
Guardian front page, Friday 17 March 2023: Excoriating report condemns Met police over racist, sexist culture pic.twitter.com/N6R9438aWC
— The Guardian (@guardian) March 16, 2023
Jeremy Hunt’s back-to-work drive is “under threat” as Labour prepares for a “tax raid on up to two million pension pots”, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Labour’s pension tax raid plan will ‘hit millions’'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/Ay9NJwEdQz
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 16, 2023
The Financial Times continues to follow the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as banks on both sides of the Atlantic race to reassure clients and regulators they could withstand a flight of deposits.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday March 17 https://t.co/qaZijMsIU3 pic.twitter.com/n3QH4eiFC3
— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 16, 2023
The Daily Mail uses its splash to attack Oxfam over its new report on inclusive language.
Friday’s Daily MAIL: “Beyond Parody!” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Xl2AUfygYT
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 16, 2023
And the Daily Star says many of those in Generation Z take one nap a day.
Friday's front page: Joe Exotic wants to be President 🐯#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/J6N38C2GeA pic.twitter.com/Az1kfYxs1E
— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 16, 2023