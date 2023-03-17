What the papers say – March 17

Britain’s front pages are dominated by a breakthrough between health unions and the Government after months of strikes, raising hopes that the long-running dispute could be brought to an end.

The Sun, the Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Express all report on the pay offer to healthcare workers which has been recommended by unions.

On tomorrow's front page: NHS strike action halted as health unions back ‘final offer’ five per cent pay risehttps://t.co/MUUwYxexZw pic.twitter.com/fuhGOaBuE2 — The Sun (@TheSun) March 16, 2023

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 SAY YES TO END STRIKES 🔴Nurses and NHS staff to vote on 5% pay rise to end dispute #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oVtILObN0j — Metro (@MetroUK) March 16, 2023

The story is also carried by the i, The Independent and The Times.

Friday's front page: NHS pay deal signals end to wave of public sector strikes From @janemerrick23: https://t.co/23Lne778ON pic.twitter.com/3v7ABK7OIw — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 16, 2023

Elsewhere, The Guardian carries findings from an official report into the Metropolitan Police service which found it is riddled with deep-seated racism, sexism and homophobia and has failed to change despite numerous official reviews urging it to do so.

Guardian front page, Friday 17 March 2023: Excoriating report condemns Met police over racist, sexist culture pic.twitter.com/N6R9438aWC — The Guardian (@guardian) March 16, 2023

Jeremy Hunt’s back-to-work drive is “under threat” as Labour prepares for a “tax raid on up to two million pension pots”, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Labour’s pension tax raid plan will ‘hit millions’'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/Ay9NJwEdQz — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 16, 2023

The Financial Times continues to follow the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as banks on both sides of the Atlantic race to reassure clients and regulators they could withstand a flight of deposits.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday March 17 https://t.co/qaZijMsIU3 pic.twitter.com/n3QH4eiFC3 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 16, 2023

The Daily Mail uses its splash to attack Oxfam over its new report on inclusive language.

And the Daily Star says many of those in Generation Z take one nap a day.