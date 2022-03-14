What the papers say – March 14

A “significant escalation” by Russian forces in Ukraine, as fears mount over Moscow’s intentions, leads many of the national papers.

The Sun says 35 people were killed when Russia struck a Ukrainian military base close to Nato-member Poland’s border, in a story also covered by The Independent.

On tomorrow's front page: Russia airstrike hits just 11 miles from Nato border killing 35 at basehttps://t.co/4xPjLsxnso pic.twitter.com/uFyuzMT6Gk — The Sun (@TheSun) March 13, 2022

The strike prompted a warning from the European-American alliance and was cast as a “significant escalation” by the UK, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Monday 14 March 2022: Russia escalates war in Ukraine with attack close to Nato border pic.twitter.com/h4dmPbd5sr — The Guardian (@guardian) March 13, 2022

The i picks up the story and reports the move means Vladimir Putin has brought “war to door of Nato”, in a line echoed by the Daily Express and The Times.

Monday's front page: Putin strikes bring war to door of Nato#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qlepQB3nCK — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 13, 2022

The Daily Telegraph quotes Cabinet minister Michael Gove as saying the Russian leader was “pushing the boundaries” of warfare.

Story continues

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'US warns Putin as he takes war to the West'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/eAF3E9fxN8 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 13, 2022

The Financial Times and the Daily Mail say the strike has sent a warning signal to Nato amid fears the invasion could spread beyond Ukraine, with the Daily Mirror reporting Mr Putin has “the West in his sights”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 14 March https://t.co/vvLX06UhA5 pic.twitter.com/rJvINjSCAM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 13, 2022

Metro reports Britons have been urged to open their homes to people fleeing the war.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 'REFUGEES NEED YOU!' 🔴 Register today to help those forced to flee the bombings of their homes#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iSOqw7pXcL — Metro (@MetroUK) March 13, 2022

And the Daily Star cites “the world’s top spy network” as saying Mr Putin invaded Ukraine because he is “pumped up on steroids”.