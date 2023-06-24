What the papers say – June 24
A massive influx of illegal vapes and households being spared a net zero levy are among the stories leading the nation’s papers.
The Guardian reports a “tsunami” of dangerous vapes have been seized by trading standards in the last three years.
Guardian front page, Saturday 24 June 2023: 'Tsunami' of dangerous vapes flooding into UK

The Daily Telegraph leads with Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps signalling hard-pressed households will be spared a £120 levy on their energy bills to fund the hydrogen industry.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Households spared £120 net zero levy, says Shapps'


Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has struck a deal with banks to pause repossessions for 12 months in an effort to ease mortgage pain, according to the Daily Mail and FT Weekend.


FT Weekend: Banks to delay repossessions for 12 months

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports junior doctors are set to strike for a record five days in a row in the latest escalation of their fight for fair pay.
Saturday's front page: Doctors' 5-day strike

The Times says the Government may block pay rises for millions of public sector workers over inflation fears.
Saturday's Times: Pay blow for millions of public sector workers

The Daily Express leads with the Prince of Wales’s mission to tackle homelessness in honour of his late mother.
Saturday's Daily Express: Caring Prince's mission to honour Diana's memory

And The Sun says Katie Price’s mum has told the paper her daughter is “lucky to be alive”.
On tomorrow's front page: Katie Price's mum blasts her 'utterly toxic' lovers – and slams 'controlling' Peter Andre
