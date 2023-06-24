What the papers say – June 24

A massive influx of illegal vapes and households being spared a net zero levy are among the stories leading the nation’s papers.

The Guardian reports a “tsunami” of dangerous vapes have been seized by trading standards in the last three years.

Guardian front page, Saturday 24 June 2023: 'Tsunami' of dangerous vapes flooding into UK pic.twitter.com/F8Cijb7on5 — The Guardian (@guardian) June 23, 2023

The Daily Telegraph leads with Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps signalling hard-pressed households will be spared a £120 levy on their energy bills to fund the hydrogen industry.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Households spared £120 net zero levy, says Shapps'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/quR0GpYGzW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 23, 2023

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has struck a deal with banks to pause repossessions for 12 months in an effort to ease mortgage pain, according to the Daily Mail and FT Weekend.

FT Weekend: Banks to delay repossessions for 12 months #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/roGl88O02G — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror reports junior doctors are set to strike for a record five days in a row in the latest escalation of their fight for fair pay.

The Times says the Government may block pay rises for millions of public sector workers over inflation fears.

Saturday’s Times: Pay blow for millions of public sector workers #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qBVVGrPht7 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 23, 2023

The Daily Express leads with the Prince of Wales’s mission to tackle homelessness in honour of his late mother.

Saturday’s Daily Express: Caring Prince’s mission to honour Diana’s memory #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/iNRNvCdVTs — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) June 23, 2023

And The Sun says Katie Price’s mum has told the paper her daughter is “lucky to be alive”.