What the papers say – June 13

The dramatic collapse and resuscitation of Denmark’s ex-Tottenham star Christian Eriksen at the Euros dominates the papers, along with tensions at the G7 summit over Northern Ireland and Britain’s shifting roadmap out of pandemic restrictions.

The Daily Star Sunday splashes on Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s match against Finland and his subsequent recovery, calling it a “Miracle on the turf”.

The Sunday Mirror calls it a “Miracle on the pitch”, while the Sunday People runs with “Saved at the Euros”.

The Observer covers Eriksen on its front page while leading on the “Brexit bust-up” at the G7 summit over the Northern Ireland border row.

Similarly, The Sunday Telegraph features a large photo of the dramatic scenes on the pitch in Copenhagen but leads on fears the UK’s pandemic restrictions could now “be in place until spring”.

The Independent shows Eriksen above a story on Boris Johnson pledging to show caution as he “prepares unlock delay”.

And the Sunday Express puts the question “Will we ever be free?” as it reports on “worrying” new Covid data.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times splashes on calls to ban minister from political lobbying for five years after leaving office in the wake of the Greensill scandal.