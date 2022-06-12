What the papers say – June 12

PA Reporter
·2 min read

The Government’s new food strategy, the latest reactions to the Rwanda saga and messages from Ukraine feature on Sunday’s papers.

The Observer reports Boris Johnson faces “rural fury” over the food strategy, while The Sunday Times writes he is “turning his back” on the green agenda in  a “significant victory” for the farming lobby.

Meanwhile, The Sunday Telegraph reports the Conservative Party is “at war” over calls from MPs and ministers to cut taxes, with sources close to the PM opposing the calls.

The Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Express lead on backlash against reported criticism from the Duke of Cornwall about the Government’s decision to send migrants to Rwanda.

Elsewhere, Sunday People splashes a “defiant message” from Britons captured by the Russian army and sentenced to death.

The Sunday Mirror runs on a report that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has given the mother of murdered toddler James Bulger hope ahead of a parole bid by one of the convicted killers.

And the Daily Star says convicts undertaking community service have been told to “work from home… and make a scarf”.

Latest Stories

