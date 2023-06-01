What the papers say – June 1

There is little consensus on the front of Thursday’s papers as a wide range of stories battle for attention.

Only two titles agree on the main story of the day with the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror both focusing on the continuing drama around This Morning.

The Daily Mail describes the programme as being in “meltdown” as it says ITV has been forced to order an inquiry into the Phillip Schofield scandal.

Daily Mail: Humiliated ITV forced to orderSchofield inquiry #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/P0oeLNXo9a — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 31, 2023

And the Mirror tells of “ITV fury” as the company called in a barrister to review the affair.

Daily Mirror: ITV FURY OVER PHIL AFFAIR ‘COVER-UP’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5St4CX86py — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 31, 2023

Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages make the front of The Independent, which says he has handed them over unredacted to the Covid-19 inquiry and calls on Rishi Sunak to force the Cabinet Office to follow suit.

Indepdendent digital front page: Boris hands over his WhatsApps – Now it’s over to you, Rishi #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GWd0alHMhg — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 31, 2023

The Prime Minister also features on the front of The Daily Telegraph which says more than 50 Conservative MPs are calling on him to scrap the “morally wrong” inheritance tax.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Scrap unfair inheritance tax, MPs tell Sunak#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/vvT28SKg6Z — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 31, 2023

And Mr Sunak is at the centre of The Times front page which says he will target Turkey and Bulgaria as he urges European leaders to tackle immigration.

The Times: Bulgaria to help Sunak stop more small boats #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uuodjCeTdR — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) May 31, 2023

There is more politics in the i, which says Labour’s new policies would cost the same as a 3p increase in income tax.

Thursday's front page: Labour's new policies would cost same as '3p hike in income tax'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/JjMgEMHDGJ — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 31, 2023

The Metro focuses on leading British politicians and officials being regarded as “legitimate” targets by Russia due to their support for Ukraine.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 RUSSIA THREAT AFTER MOSCOW ATTACK: UK LEADERS 'LEGITIMATE TARGETS' #tomorrowpaperstoday pic.twitter.com/lJZmoHJUN7 — Metro (@MetroUK) May 31, 2023

Ukrainian soldiers feature on the front of The Guardian, but the lead concentrates on university vice-chancellors calling for a review of the “broken funding model”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 1 June 2023: Universities’ funding model is broken, vice-chancellors warn pic.twitter.com/buxnvymYBw — The Guardian (@guardian) May 31, 2023

The Sun turns its attention to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who it says will stop appearing in front of television cameras to tell their tale.

On tomorrow's front page: Harry and Meghan to stop making tell-all Netflix shows and books after huge backlash https://t.co/SxxAn2cqgA pic.twitter.com/DZ7tGCjbu2 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 31, 2023

And there is more royal news on the front of the Daily Star which says Henry VIII was not a “wrong ‘un”.

The Godfather legend is 83, making him 53 years older than his brunette lover 😮 #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/MOIZV9RKtS pic.twitter.com/mTe76n02J1 — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 31, 2023

The Daily Express looks ahead to Saturday’s Derby, saying animal activists are planning to disrupt the race at Epsom.

And the Financial Times concentrates on the 7.5 billion dollar (£6 billion) valuation target of the world’s largest natural soda-ash producer when it floats in London.