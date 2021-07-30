What the papers say – July 31

Summer holidays, household bills and ongoing fallout from the pandemic feature among the headlines on Saturday.

The Daily Mirror carries the headline “Hols hell”, reporting a combination of “fierce storms” and Covid rules have put holidays “under a cloud”.

The Daily Mail carries a similar story, saying holiday hotspots in Europe are facing new travel rules. The paper says ministers have threatened to put Spain, France and Italy on a “new danger list”.

The Daily Telegraph says the NHS drew up “secret plans” to withdraw hospital care from people in nursing homes during a pandemic planning exercise in 2016.

The Daily Telegraph says the NHS drew up "secret plans" to withdraw hospital care from people in nursing homes during a pandemic planning exercise in 2016.

Warnings over the implications of companies pursuing a “no jab, no job” policy lead The Guardian, while the i writes young people have been warned to get the vaccine or face restrictions on what they can do later in the year.

The Guardian writes firms may face legal action over 'no jab, no job' threats.

The Times writes households have been told to brace themselves for a fuel bill rise, with more than half facing an increase of £150.

The Times writes households have been told to brace themselves for a fuel bill rise, with more than half facing an increase of £150. Families face biggest rise in fuel bills for a decade.

The Independent leads with calls being made to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure a global climate deal.

The Independent leads with calls being made to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to secure a global climate deal.

The Sun features an interview with former EastEnders actor Sid Owen.

The Sun features an interview with former EastEnders actor Sid Owen about his cocaine and booze binges and romps with groupies.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with campaigners hitting out as a third more families have been hit by inheritance tax.

The Daily Express leads with campaigners hitting out as a third more families have been hit by inheritance tax. Inheritance tax anger… more to pay as haul will hit £6bn.

The FT Weekend reports on a “secretive club” for Conservative party donors holding regular meetings with the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

The FT Weekend reports on a "secretive club" for Conservative party donors holding regular meetings with the Prime Minister and Chancellor.

And the Daily Star says the “pastry police” want to stop people from eating pies at the football.