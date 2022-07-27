What the papers say – July 28

The RMT dispute, energy bills and the drought are among the topics on Thursday’s papers.

The Guardian and the i both lead on a threat of a general strike from RMT head Mick Lynch.

Guardian front page, Thursday 28 July 2022: Unions issue general strike threat as rail crisis grows pic.twitter.com/SyQyvv8nX2 — The Guardian (@guardian) July 27, 2022

i: UK general strike threat if Truss takes on unions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ohCUAay806 — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 27, 2022

Predictions that energy bills could rise to an average of £500 a month are front page of the Daily Mirror, The Independent and the Daily Express.

Indepdendent Digital: Households face energybills of £500 per month – ‘Almighty hit’ to living standards as Russia squeezes gas supply #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8j23Sw5f5Z — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 27, 2022

Express: FEARS ENERGY BILLS WILL HITSHOCKING £3,850 A YEAR #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vGdJiY39db — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 27, 2022

The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead on a warning from the UK’s national security advisor that an accidental nuclear war with China is a growing risk.

Story continues

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Accidental nuclear war with China a 'growing risk''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/1ndJRv3TOp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 27, 2022

Times: Russia’s gas squeeze will send winter energy bills to £4,000 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jRh6934AIl — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) July 27, 2022

The country has experienced its driest July since 1911, reports Metro, amid worries regarding the UK’s drought.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 DRIEST JULY SINCE 1911 🔴 And in five days it may beat all records, says Met Office pic.twitter.com/xhScclOdBs — Metro (@MetroUK) July 27, 2022

The Daily Mail writes that a lawyer has won an employment tribunal case after her chambers investigated her stance on gender.

The US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates again is front page of the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 28 July https://t.co/Hn9Lfwi0sJ pic.twitter.com/PzKJBITDxm — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 27, 2022

The Sun reports Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is on holiday with a new girlfriend.

On tomorrow's front page: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel pictured on holiday with new Brazilian girlfriend days after divorcing wife of 13 years https://t.co/tnaCDzm1I6 pic.twitter.com/YO1QIm8Dcp — The Sun (@TheSun) July 27, 2022

And the Daily Star reports on new advise for Brits to cut back on washing their hair to save water.