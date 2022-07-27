What the papers say – July 28
The RMT dispute, energy bills and the drought are among the topics on Thursday’s papers.
The Guardian and the i both lead on a threat of a general strike from RMT head Mick Lynch.
Predictions that energy bills could rise to an average of £500 a month are front page of the Daily Mirror, The Independent and the Daily Express.
The Daily Telegraph and The Times lead on a warning from the UK’s national security advisor that an accidental nuclear war with China is a growing risk.
The country has experienced its driest July since 1911, reports Metro, amid worries regarding the UK’s drought.
The Daily Mail writes that a lawyer has won an employment tribunal case after her chambers investigated her stance on gender.
The US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates again is front page of the Financial Times.
The Sun reports Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is on holiday with a new girlfriend.
And the Daily Star reports on new advise for Brits to cut back on washing their hair to save water.
