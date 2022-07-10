What the papers say – July 10
The Tory race and Boris Johnson’s demise continue to consume the front pages.
The Daily Telegraph leads on Sajid Javid’s and Jeremy Hunt’s promises to cut taxes, while The Sunday Times says the Tories are tearing themselves apart over the policies.
📰 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:
'Javid and Hunt call for massive cuts to taxation'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/1qRIacPj1u
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 9, 2022
Sunday TIMES: “Tories tear themselves apart over tax” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LKTDhohXlS
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 10, 2022
The Observer reports a “bitter” Boris Johnson is attempting to wreck Rishi Sunak’s leadership bid.
Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/XutrEeelfL
— The Observer (@ObserverUK) July 9, 2022
The Sunday Express splashes concerns from Jacob Rees-Mogg that the party’s future leadership will “neuter Brexit”.
Sunday Express front page: New battle to save Brexit! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0NjLuaBpD7
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 9, 2022
The Mail on Sunday says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will soon launch her bid and join the fray.
MAIL On Sunday: “Liz Truss: I’ll Spike Sunak’s Tax Hike” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SXFqgIL81K
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 10, 2022
The Independent reports Nadhim Zahawi’s taxes are under investigation.
Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/1nMBapfFjd
— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) July 9, 2022
The Sunday People says “millionaire Tories” are squabbling while “foodbank cupboards are bare”.
Sunday PEOPLE: “Foodbank Cupboards Are Bare” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XJOnhOVoKS
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 10, 2022
The Sunday Mirror runs on Sir Keir Starmer’s calls for a general election.
Sunday's front page: Bring on the general election https://t.co/fEFi0gH7EA#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/m4ubemwVRI
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 9, 2022
And the Daily Star leads on alien stories from Dave Davies.
Daily STAR Sunday: “Kinky Aliens Really Got Me” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Jb4zUlHLGX
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) July 9, 2022