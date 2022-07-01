What the papers say – July 1

Pa Reporter
·3 min read
What the papers say – July 1 (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)
Chris Pincher’s resignation as Government deputy chief whip, the UK’s 50th Pride, and the murder of Logan Mwangi are featured on the front pages on the first day of July.

The Sun, the Daily Mail, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph all lead on Mr Pincher’s apology and resignation over “drunken ‘gropes'”.

Boris Johnson’s commitment to boost defence spending by tens of billions is front page of The Independent.

The Times says Number 10 is planning a VAT cut to help curb inflation.

The i splashes an exclusive from former PM Theresa May on the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride march. Mrs May says the Government should reverse its decision not to protect transgender people under a proposed conversion therapy ban.

The two year jail sentence given to former Scottish MP Natalie McGarry for embezzlement is front page of Metro.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mirror lead on the sentencing of the murderers of Logan Mwangi.

The Financial Times reports the UK’s trade performance has fallen to its worst level since 1955.

And the Daily Star splashes on Bernie Ecclestone’s “bizarre defence of bellends”.

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo