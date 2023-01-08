What the papers say – January 8

PA Reporter
·2 min read

The front pages for Sunday are again consumed by revelations from the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography and those given in his first of numerous television interviews, as well as the NHS crisis.

The Sun on Sunday features another excerpt from the book – recounting Harry’s claim of another alleged confrontation between the two princes.

The Sunday Express continues to follow the fall-out from Harry’s revelation he killed 25 Taliban fighters, citing security experts who say he has put his children at risk, while the Sunday Mirror says he has made the Invictus Games a target for extremists.

The Sunday Telegraph and Sunday People adopt a more sympathetic tone to Harry after he told ITV’s Tom Bradby he only cried once over his mother’s death – when her coffin was lowered into the ground – due to him and his brother being preoccupied by consoling the devastated public.

Elsewhere, The Observer, the Sunday Mail, The Independent and The Sunday Times all report on the crisis gripping the NHS, with the latter writing that thousands of patients stuck in hospitals will be moved urgently into care homes under Government plans to ease pressure on A&E wards.

And the Daily Star Sunday says British homes are facing an invasion from “sex-mad super-mice”.

