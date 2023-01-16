What the papers say – January 16
The papers focus on an arrest over uranium at Heathrow, public opinion of the NHS, a drive-by shooting and the return to online lessons.
The Daily Telegraph reports on the man who has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism after traces of uranium were found in a cargo package at the country’s biggest airport.
The Times reports that two in three voters thinks the NHS offers bad service.
The Daily Mail leads on criticism of Sir Keir Starmer’s plans for NHS reforms.
The Sun covers the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales, carrying a claim from Paul Burrell, former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales.
The Guardian leads on attempts to halt protests in what it describes as the Prime Minister’s plans for a public order crackdown.
The Independent and the i report on a return to online lessons to tackle the teachers’ strike.
The Daily Express leads on campaigners warning that villages are “under siege” from developers building large housing estates on rural land.
The Daily Mirror reports James Bulger’s mother has revealed that Jon Venables may never be free under a planned parole overhaul.
The Financial Times leads on companies facing billions in writedowns as Davos confronts a souring economy.
The Metro leads on the police’s condemnation of a drive-by shooting at a funeral which has left a seven-year-old girl fighting for her life.
And the Daily Star reports that children are increasingly ditching religion and turning to Satan worship.
