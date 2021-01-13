What the papers say – January 13
The fight against coronavirus – in hospitals, vaccination centres and retail outlets – dominates the nation’s papers once again.
The Guardian says thousands of hospital patients are set to be discharged early – and sent home or to hotels – to free up beds for Covid-19 sufferers.
Doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients are increasingly suffering from mental health issues, The Independent reports.
The Times leads on efforts by retail giants to fight the pandemic, such as John Lewis’s move to suspend click-and-collect services.
The Daily Telegraph reports on moves to even out the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, with deliveries to areas giving “hundreds of jabs a day” diverted to allow other regions to catch up.
And the i says the UK is behind schedule in the target the Government has set for vaccinations by mid-February.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson has “clashed with NHS chiefs” over his push to accelerate the rollout of the vaccines, according to the Financial Times.
The Daily Express has Home Secretary Priti Patel warning of stiff fines for people who break lockdown regulations.
And The Sun reports Jeremy Clarkson has joined its campaign to build a volunteer “Jabs Army” to help vaccinate Britain.
In other news, the Daily Mirror has the latest on footballer Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign, with a story alleging some firms paid to provide meals had delivered grossly inadequate food parcels.
Metro leads on Mr Rashford’s “fury” over the sub-standard meal packages.
The Daily Mail splashes on a cousin of the Queen – Simon Bowes-Lyon – facing a jail sentence on sexual assault charges.
And the Daily Star has some cheeky fun with a story about Viagra sales having gone up just before Brexit.
