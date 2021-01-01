What the papers say – January 1
Hopes for a brighter year despite the continuing battle against Covid-19 and a new direction for the UK dominate the front pages at the start of 2021.
The Daily Telegraph leads with Boris Johnson hailing two reasons to “hope for a much brighter future” – Brexit and the British-made Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.
Tomorrow's Telegraph front page: 'Welcome to 2021 – and two reasons to hope for a much brighter future'

And the Daily Express carried a positive message for the country after it finally left the single market, with a front page headline of “Our Future, Our Britain, Our Destiny”.
Friday's front page: Our future. Our Britain. Our Destiny.

The Prime Minister is celebrating what he feels will be an “amazing” future for the UK, The Times says, while also reporting the country will be short of vaccines for months.
The Times 1/1/2021Trafalgar Square, normally a focus for new year revelry, was sealed off yesterday as Britons were told to stay at home. Hugs and hopes.

The Guardian, however, carries the front page headline of: “In crisis, without fanfare, UK finally ends the EU era”.
Tomorrow's Guardian: In crisis, without fanfare, UK finally ends the EU era


And The Independent poses the question of whether Britain is now “Off the hook – or cut adrift?”
Tomorrow's independent front page

Meanwhile, the “promise of a better tomorrow” awaits thanks to the arrival of the new Covid vaccine, according to the Daily Mirror.
Friday's front page: Here's to smiling again in 2021

But the i says the race is now on “between virus and vaccine” as deliveries of the new Oxford-developed jab are set to begin.
New Year's Day front page: Race is on between virus and vaccine

The Daily Mail reports a million people in the UK have already received the Pfizer vaccine, but urges the Government to speed the process up as the new jab is rolled out, with a cry of “Get a move on”.
Friday's DailyMailUK

Featuring a syringe striking twelve on Big Ben’s clockface, The Sun has launched a campaign calling for volunteers to join a “Jabs Army” and help with the massive task of having the nation vaccinated.
Tomorrow's front page: 'Join our Jabs Army'

And the Daily Star rounds off with a blunt message to farewell the annus horribilis that was the past 12 months, splashing with “Up yours 2020!”
Friday's front page: Up Yours 2020!
