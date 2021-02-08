What the papers say – February 8

PA
·3 min read

The likely need for a third Covid jab and other vaccination stories dominate the Monday papers.

The Daily Telegraph leads on vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi urging people to maintain their trust in the Oxford vaccine despite a study casting doubt over its efficacy against the South Africa coronavirus strain.

And The Times says millions of people are likely to need a third jab in the autumn to combat new strains of Covid-19 – a story which is echoed in the i.

Metro leads in an upbeat fashion on Britain’s vaccination programme, saying an average of almost 1,000 people minute are now receiving a jab.

And the Daily Mail says illegal immigrants have been granted an amnesty to come forward and be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, hospitals are defying rules in order to increase their levels of PPE, according to The Independent.

And the Financial Times reports the cost of liability insurance for company directors has soared, partly because decisions made during the pandemic have increased their exposure.

Elsewhere, The Guardian splashes with an exclusive saying the Queen pushed for a change in the law in the 1970s in order to hide her wealth by concealing her private holdings.

The Daily Mirror leads on a Dunblane survivor who is due to give birth on next month’s 25th anniversary of the massacre.

The Daily Express calls on readers to join its “Green Britain revolution” campaign to save the nation’s environment.

And the Daily Star leads on Britain’s big freeze.

