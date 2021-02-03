What the papers say – February 3
The death of Captain Sir Tom Moore at the age of 100 features on many of Wednesday’s front pages along with a study suggesting the Oxford vaccine may reduce transmission of Covid-19.
The Times leads with hopes being raised about lockdown being eased after researchers found the Oxford vaccine “significantly” reduces the risk of coronavirus transmission.
The Daily Telegraph features a large picture of Sir Tom, while its main story is on a single dose of the Oxford jab preventing two thirds of onward infection.
Metro has a picture of Sir Tom with the headline “We’ve lost a national treasure”, while the i calls him “The best of us”.
The Sun says the country has “united in mourning” for the “walking inspiration”, and the Daily Mirror calls him a “hero of our time”.
The Daily Mail says Captain Tom “walked into our hearts” and carries detail of the “game-changer” Oxford jab.
The Daily Express is calling for readers to clap for Captain Tom at 8pm, and the Daily Star “salutes” the fundraiser.
Elsewhere, The Independent carries fears Britain could become a “melting pot” for mutations of coronavirus.
The Guardian writes about a leaked strategy document from the Labour party revealing the opposition must make “use of the flag, veterans and dressing smartly”.
And the Financial Times features a “looming Brexit crisis” with the threat of violence and border tensions in Northern Ireland.
