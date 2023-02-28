What the papers say – February 28

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak striking an agreement with the EU.

The Times and i hail the development as a “Brexit breakthrough”, which grants Britain the power to veto EU laws.

Tuesday’s i – “Sunak secures breakthrough on Brexit – as tensions loom” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bgyPJcxuKI — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 27, 2023

The Telegraph, The Guardian and the Daily Express all carry comments from Mr Sunak, who calls the deal a “new way forward”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak: My deal is a new way forward'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/gSMi26Sj8u — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 27, 2023

Guardian front page, Tuesday 28 February 2023: PM hails ‘new chapter’ in relations with EU after Northern Ireland deal pic.twitter.com/AWUERoX2CW — The Guardian (@guardian) February 27, 2023

The Financial Times reports the Northern Ireland trade deal “eases post-Brexit tensions with Brussels”.

Story continues

Tuesday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Northern Ireland trade deal eases post-Brexit tensions with Brussels” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/grK3jinOh5 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 28, 2023

The Independent praises the PM for “finally” getting Brexit done, while the Daily Mail asks if Mr Sunak has “done the impossible” by getting an agreement over the line.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with a claim from serial killer Peter Sutcliffe’s niece that his ashes have been scattered near Arnside, Cumbria.

The Sun reports Broadchurch actor Andrew Buchan has split from wife Amy Nuttall.

On tomorrow's front page: Broadchurch star walks out on Emmerdale actress wife after falling for new co-star https://t.co/uTtytaFh3C pic.twitter.com/4fOUKSlrZD — The Sun (@TheSun) February 27, 2023

And the Daily Star says the Mexican president has claimed to have captured photographic proof of a “mythical tree-climbing elf”.