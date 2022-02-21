What the papers say – February 21
The papers on Monday are dominated by the news that the Queen has caught Covid-19.
The Daily Express says the Queen is experiencing mild symptoms, while The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and i all lead with her vow to continue working despite the infection.
The Queen’s decision sets an “example” for the rest of the nation, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mirror and Metro take a similar view of the story, as Her Majesty “keeps calm and carries on”.
Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with “last-ditch” peace talks over the situation in Ukraine as fears of war “intensify”.
The Financial Times reports Russian troops are to remain in Belarus following the conclusion of joint drills between the two countries’ militaries.
The Times and The Independent lead with the Prime Minister’s “pride” as he announces the end of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions.
And the Daily Star says four more storms are set to “batter Britain” in the wake of Storm Eunice.
