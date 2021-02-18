What the papers say – February 18

Photos of the Duke of Edinburgh feature on a number of Thursday’s front pages after the 99-year-old was admitted to hospital, while the latest on coronavirus testing and infections are also covered.

The Daily Telegraph leads with reports parents will be asked to test their children for Covid-19 as part of plans for pupils to return to the classroom, with schools only being responsible for one round of mass testing.

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Parents to test children for Covid twice a week” Read here: https://t.co/evLaM1sIhZ#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mhsWrcvPT1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 17, 2021

The Guardian reports the number of cases are down two-thirds in a month, but new research has suggested the virus is now spreading among primary-age children.

Guardian front page, 18 February 2021: Covid spreading most in children as overall infections show big fall pic.twitter.com/XN3kT6aQKr — The Guardian (@guardian) February 17, 2021

Metro writes about a clinical trial where healthy volunteers will be deliberately infected with Covid-19 to understand how small amounts of the virus can cause infection.

The i writes about a “blueprint for tackling Covid vaccine hesitancy”, reporting the NHS will work with faith groups in areas with lower rates of people receiving the jab.

Story continues

Revealed: NHS blueprint for tackling Covid vaccine hesitancy Thursday's front page#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NqZJJYpWqz — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 17, 2021

The Daily Mirror writes lockdown restrictions will be lifted “cautiously”, while the Daily Mail calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “take the brakes off”.

And the Daily Express leads with a line from Mr Johnson that “data, not dates” will determine how the lockdown is eased.

EXPRESS: We MUST take ‘prudent’ steps to freedom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/h2s7AAMEQG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2021

The Times leads on figures from Ucas suggesting a surge in people studying nursing, with the interest provoked by the pandemic.

THE TIMES: Thousands of students want jobs in nursing #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vERdibnFE6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2021

The Sun says Britain has wished Prince Philip well after he was admitted to hospital.

Tomorrow's front page: Brits wish Prince Philip a speedy recovery after being admitted to hospital yesterday https://t.co/huRldOATXE pic.twitter.com/7kwKAwRSto — The Sun (@TheSun) February 17, 2021

The Financial Times writes about a “power struggle” in Whitehall in which Lord David Frost has taken charge of discussions with the EU about the future relationship.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday February 18 https://t.co/uUy8WoE4Hh pic.twitter.com/m5iONPSuYi — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 17, 2021

The Independent leads with a speech from Sir Keir Starmer, with the Labour leader expected to discuss his blueprint for recovery after Covid-19.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: ⁦@Keir_Starmer⁩ : Covid crisis is a call to arms like 1945 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4ucT16fW1c — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 17, 2021

And the Daily Star writes bald men with beards are “the best in the sack”.