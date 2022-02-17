What the papers say – February 17 (PA) (PA Archive)

The front pages splash on a “plutonium jubilee” of royal scandal and the ongoing situation at Ukraine’s border.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss writes in the Daily Telegraph that Russia is preparing to “test the mettle” of the West by dragging out the stand-off at Ukraine’s border for months.

The Independent reports Nato is planning to deploy new combat units to central and south-eastern Europe, while the Financial Times reports France has called for a revamp of Europe’s security framework.

The Metropolitan Police have begun an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal launched after Charles and a former close confidant were reported to officers, according to The Times and the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail says the Palace is “in shock” at the development, the Daily Express says the Queen is facing “new anguish” so soon after Andrew’s legal scandal and Metro calls it a “plutonium jubilee”.

“Thank God for the Queen”, states the headline of The Sun, which also notes the “frail monarch soldiers on”.

And the Daily Star says a pub has banned a host of drinks for being “unethical”.