What the papers say – December 5
Many of the newspapers carry scenes of jubilation from the World Cup after England’s 3-0 victory over Senegal.
The Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Star report the win has secured the Three Lions their place in the quarter-finals.
Dream World
HERE OUI GO!
HERE OUI GO!
Three Lions win sets up World Cup quarter-final clash with France
Some sore heads but it could be coming home
On a less joyous note, The Sun adds that England forward Raheem Sterling “raced back” from Qatar after armed intruders broke into his home while his family were inside.
"Raheem Raid Terror"
Elsewhere, The Independent says the head of Britain’s biggest business organisation has warned that the Government is “going backwards” on the green growth agenda.
"Business chief warns PM is failing on green growth".
Face-to-face GP appointments for mid-life health checks will be abolished and moved online under Government plans to ease pressure on the NHS, according to The Times.
"Midlife health checks go digital"
An investigation by the i has found nearly half a million warrants allowing energy firms to forcibly install pre-payment meters in the UK’s poorest homes have been granted since Britain came out of lockdown.
Energy firms target homes in fuel poverty.
🔴Investigation by @deankirby_: https://t.co/h2OJhyMXAg#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XuhmV0A23o
The Daily Express writes that the Army is in training to deal with industrial action which is about to “grip the country”.
Army in training to deal with strike chaos
Also on the topic of looming strikes, The Daily Telegraph says rail bosses have “refused to save Christmas” from “catastrophe’” after rejecting an 8% pay rise.
'Rail unions refuse to save Christmas'
'Rail unions refuse to save Christmas'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletter
While The Guardian cites new research showing that people in the UK are getting “sicker and poorer”, with a gaping health and wealth divide between regions that is only getting worse.
'Sicker and poorer': report reveals Britain's widening health divide
And the Financial Times has the president of the European Commission vowing to provide assistance to companies lured by the US’s green energy subsidy scheme.
front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 5 December
