What the papers say – December 24
Further developments in the UK Government’s reaction to new gender reforms in Scotland headlines the Christmas Eve papers.
The iweekend says the UK is heading for a “clash” on the issue as ministers consider blocking the law, which make it easier for trans Scots to obtain a gender recognition certificate.
Saturday's iweekend front page: UK set for clash over new right to change legal gender aged 16 in Scotland#TomorrowsPapersToday
🔍 analysis from @ChrisGreenNews https://t.co/88hF9CMW3I pic.twitter.com/pwCTEthwYz
— i newspaper (@theipaper) December 23, 2022
The Daily Telegraph reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come out in favour of changing the law in England to allow trans people to self-declare their gender.
🗞 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'Pro-trans laws needed across UK, says Starmer'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/G5xLDVkCy4
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 23, 2022
Elsewhere, the Daily Express and Daily Mirror lead with King Charles promising to build on the Queen’s legacy in his first Christmas speech.
Christmas Eve's front cover: King's vow to build on Queen's legacy in Xmas speechhttps://t.co/H4Tn6WBXyC#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6lsLrI1aMm
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 23, 2022
Saturday’s Daily MIRROR: “Always close to Mama” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZdDJE3MhI5
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 23, 2022
The Sun says the Duke of York is being evicted from Buckingham Palace.
On tomorrow's front page: King Charles throws disgraced Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palacehttps://t.co/Os7kHQE7ev pic.twitter.com/sxijFqgMGK
— The Sun (@TheSun) December 23, 2022
Elsewhere, The Times reports over-50s are being encouraged to end early retirement over fears of the impact the practice is having on Britain’s economic recovery.
Saturday’s TIMES: “Over-50s encouraged to end early retirement” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mSk20pzOfo
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 23, 2022
The collapse in NHS emergency care has contributed to more than 15,000 excess deaths, according to The Independent.
Saturday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Revealed: How the A&E crisis is costing lives” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wMBFiUafY6
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 23, 2022
The Daily Mail says health service bosses are under fire for spending money on “woke non-jobs” as workers strike for better pay.
Saturday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/dlRJXhwxwk
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 23, 2022
The FT Weekend reports China is battling “250 million Covid cases” as the virus surges through the population after the lifting of restrictions.
FT Weekend: “China battles 250mn Covid cases” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VmyEFjt3mO
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 23, 2022
And the Daily Star says Russian hackers have launched an “offensive” against artist Banksy.
Saturday's front page – Another day, another person added to Putin's enemy list🙃https://t.co/Tf95QkX3fYhttps://t.co/Tf95QkX3fY pic.twitter.com/DoiXsUM3jN
— Daily Star (@dailystar) December 23, 2022