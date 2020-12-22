What the papers say – December 22
The UK feeling the effects of international travel restrictions dominates the nation’s front pages.
The Independent and i lead with news more than 40 countries imposed travel restrictions on the UK following the emergence of a “virulent” new strain of Covid-19.
The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson is planning a “mass testing” of lorry drivers in order to alleviate the disruption at the nation’s ports caused by France imposing restrictions on freight.
The Financial Times reports global markets fell in the wake of the travel bans.
Meanwhile Metro, The Sun and the Daily Star all lead with a resurgence of panic buying amid concerns over the effect the restrictions will have on food supply.
The Times and Daily Mirror report the mutant strain is continuing to spread throughout England.
The country is likely headed for a New Year lockdown, according to the Daily Mail.
And The Guardian leads with calls from scientists for the PM to impose another national lockdown or risk “human disaster”.
