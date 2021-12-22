What the papers say – December 22

Wednesday’s papers are dominated by the news that Christmas Day won’t be subject to Covid restrictions. (PA) (PA Archive)

The nation’s papers revolve around the news that Christmas celebrations can go ahead on December 25 despite the surge in Omicron cases.

The Guardian, Metro and The Daily Telegraph have the latest in the UK potentially locking down for Christmas as Omicron cases continue to surge, reporting that Boris Johnson has “promised millions of families there will be no lockdown this Christmas”. However, restrictions could still imposed for New Year’s Eve.

The Daily Express adds that curbs will continue to loom.

The Daily Mail and i are also running with the news that a locked-down Christmas has been scrapped for England, adding that if London’s hospitalisation figures from Covid remain under 400 no restrictions will be imposed after December 25 either.

The Daily Mirror reports that the Prime Minister’s clarification around restrictions has come too late for pubs and restaurants dealing with hundreds of cancellations.

The Independent says that the Cabinet secretary has been accused of misleading officials over what he knew about Christmas parties being held in his department during last year’s lockdown.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star says that lateral flow tests for Covid are this year’s “must-have toy”.

The Times leads with Mr Johnson urging the British public to test for Covid prior to seeing family on Christmas.

And the Financial Times reports that Russian president Vladimir Putin is warning of a military response if Nato and the US continue their presence near the country’s borders.