What the papers say – December 18

Sunday’s papers see the front pages dominated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and industrial action by nurses for another day.

The Sunday Times and The Sun on Sunday say Harry and Meghan want a royal summit to address their TV grievances.

SUNDAY TIMES: Sussexes ‘want royal summit to address their TV grievances’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PXaAQ8kQf6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 17, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Furious Harry and Meghan want apology from Royal Family after insulted charity boss given one at Buckingham Palace https://t.co/vOTZlUKheo pic.twitter.com/y1L5LPTeC1 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 17, 2022

The Observer, Sunday People and The Sunday Telegraph cover the nurses’ strike, with the latter reporting the chief of defence staff has cautioned against relying on the military as the “ultimate backstop” during industrial action.

Sunday's front page: Rishi has 48 hours to stop NHS strikes. #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/EFeUlMBLDj pic.twitter.com/oDxa8lSoTY — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) December 17, 2022

The front page of today's Sunday Telegraph: 'Forces are not spare capacity for strikes' Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ZEk2sswvOC — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 18, 2022

Elsewhere, The Independent features an investigation which found a systemic failure to provide basic physical care on NHS mental health wards is “killing patients across the country”.

The Sunday Express says the Home Secretary has pledged to end migrant deaths at sea by “crushing evil criminal gangs”.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: Home Sec: No more channel tragedies #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TzDOrZFD3r — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 17, 2022

The Government has been accused of using prisoners to dismantle taxpayer-funded PPE, including test kits – some of which are reportedly still in date – as well as masks and full-body hazmat suits, according to the Sunday Mirror.

And the Daily Star on Sunday has a psychic “revealing” that George Michael has ended his bitter feud with Barry Manilow from beyond the grave.