What the papers say – December 12
Sunday’s front pages are once again dominated by the latest updates on coronavirus.
The Independent leads on the news that booster bookings are opening to people aged under 40.
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Booster jabs for over 30’s #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5ODLIEjenG
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 11, 2021
The NHS in England is getting ready to vaccinate children as young as five, according to The Sunday Times.
SUNDAY TIMES: NHS staff ready to jab children as young as five #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5obXjTbn4E
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 11, 2021
The Sunday Express and Sunday Telegraph report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a Tory rebellion over the prospect of new restrictions.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH: PM faces Cabinet revolt over Covid rules #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5f4L7XD33W
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 11, 2021
SUNDAY EXPRESS: It’s make or break week #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/S4a487Uqky
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 11, 2021
The Observer warns that scientists are concerned falling trust in the PM could harm efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.
Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/p8Kd8pC52D
— The Observer (@ObserverUK) December 11, 2021
The Sunday Mirror claims Mr Johnson hosted a “Covid rule breaking No 10 Christmas quiz” in 2020.
Tomorrow's front page: Taking us for fools (again)#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/0t07iCxIwB pic.twitter.com/iW0ZMF2Mmh
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 11, 2021
The Mail on Sunday says Mr Johnson has criticised the BBC over its coverage of reported Downing Street Christmas festivities last year.
MAIL ON SUNDAY: Boris Blast At BBC over Partygate #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8wYBo0RkRs
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 11, 2021
The Daily Star Sunday reports on comments made by I’m A Celebrity contestant David Ginola on housework.
STAR: Ginola: I’m a real chauvinist #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CDIG0n39Rg
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 11, 2021
Read More
PM accused of ‘culture of disregard’ for Covid rules as quiz photo emerges
Covid-19 boosters for millions more as Omicron cases increase
Liz Truss pledges another £75m in aid to Afghanistan at G7 meeting