What the papers say – December 11
England’s heart-breaking exit in Qatar leads the nation’s papers on Sunday.
The Three Lions’ 2-1 quarter-final loss to France is carried by The Sunday Times, The Sunday People, Sunday Mirror and Daily Star Sunday.
Sunday Times: It’s all over for England. Again #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WsMNEkggyy
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 10, 2022
Sunday's front page: Lion hearts broken #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/b7jpl7NRlS pic.twitter.com/qqJnmWr9HR
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 10, 2022
Sunday's front page: Qatar Heroes #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/VoWWkOVz1x pic.twitter.com/loZl7Fd6PT
— The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) December 10, 2022
Sunday's front page – ITV curse strikes again 😭 #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/tIoR6SHkK6 pic.twitter.com/2Nr6BOsmOq
— Daily Star (@dailystar) December 10, 2022
The Sun on Sunday leads with skipper Harry Kane’s “pain”, after he missed a crucial penalty in the loss.
Independent digital front page: GPs warn of ‘appalling’ care in asylum hotels #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AzoP33qLjM
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 10, 2022
Elsewhere, The Observer reports health unions have offered to suspend upcoming strike action if ministers agree to hold “serious discussions” over pay.
Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/bzNKrZE2Pl
— The Observer (@ObserverUK) December 10, 2022
The Sunday Telegraph says Labour has vowed to take on the “hostile” health unions.
📰 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:
'Labour vows war on health unions'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/FwLjoo5UYc
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 10, 2022
Widespread Christmas strike action could cost the economy as much as £4 billion, according to the Sunday Express.
Front Page – Christmas strikes cost £4 billion#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/4sIktJzNNw pic.twitter.com/S7YPj7ih1N
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 10, 2022
And The Independent leads with a warning from doctors that asylum seekers in hotels are being left without access to adequate healthcare.
Sun on Sunday: Harry's pain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0CkYne8Eks
— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) December 10, 2022