What the papers say – August 8
Continuing tensions over quarantine rules and a celebrity wedding dominate the Sunday papers.
The Sunday Times leads on a refusal by universities to end online lessons, but also reports on differences between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the latter’s call to end travel restrictions to boost the economy.
The Sunday Times: Universities refuse to end online lessons #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qtHwFDxg10
— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 7, 2021
The Sunday Express takes up the latter theme, reporting Mr Johnson is being urged by the travel industry to cut the cost of Covid tests to “save summer” for holidaymakers.
Tomorrow’s #frontpage - Travel industry and Tory MPs tell Boris ‘cut costs of tests to save summer’#tomorrowspaperstoday
Read more: https://t.co/cbjX4aNIWu pic.twitter.com/bmT72aMhAr
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 7, 2021
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is called out by the Sunday Mirror as the latest political figure to skirt around travel and quarantine rules, while running a front page photo of Ant McPartlin’s wedding.
Tomorrow's front page: Now Raab avoids travel rules https://t.co/Xj8fM1PIgl #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FTj5Mh781z
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 7, 2021
Sunday People splashes with the showbiz wedding along with a call by ministers for people to be tested for the flu this winter.
Sunday People: Get winter flu tests #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/n8xE9gfE37
— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 7, 2021
Meanwhile, the Tory party’s climate chief Alok Sharma has warned the world is on the “brink of catastrophe” in regard to the environment, according to The Observer.https://twitter.com/ObserverUK/status/1424111687469309956
The Sunday Telegraph also leads on the environment, saying the Prime Minister’s push for net zero carbon emissions has been “plunged into chaos”.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'PM's push for net zero plunged into chaos'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/HYlIcBLCZE
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 7, 2021
Thousands of EU citizens in the UK face losing benefits next month if they do no apply for settled status to stay in the country, The Independent reports.
Sunday’s Independent: Thousands of EU citizens in UK face losing benefits #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/1KFhgf5TCg
— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 7, 2021
The Mail on Sunday leads on the saga of Geronimo the alpaca, with Cabinet Minister George Eustice defending the verdict that the tuberculosis-carrying animal must be put down.
The Mail on Sunday: Minister: Sorry, but Geronimo has to die #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qLGZt8ATil
— Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 7, 2021
And the Daily Star Sunday splashes with a Love Island story.
Tomorrow’s #frontpage - #SAVEOURTEDDY - Love Island fans plot rescue after ‘scary’ Faye row#tomorrowspaperstoday
Read more: https://t.co/dL7xPJAwU0 pic.twitter.com/3m7BC5SuS9
— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 7, 2021
Read More
Sunak ‘focused on economic recovery’ amid rumours of Johnson anger
Sturgeon confronted over failure to oppose Cambo oilfield
‘Dream come true’ for history-making ‘all-round athlete’ Joe Choong