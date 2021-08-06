What the papers say – August 7

The front pages feature scorn for key public figures over quarantine matters mixed with upbeat news on the pandemic and the Olympics.

The Guardian says there is mounting anger towards Boris Johnson for refusing to isolate after an aide tested positive to Covid-19.

The Guardian says there is mounting anger towards Boris Johnson for refusing to isolate after an aide tested positive to Covid-19.

The Daily Telegraph also runs that story but leads on the Archbishop of York calling on the “patronising” London elite to think more of their fellow Englishmen to rekindle national unity.

The Daily Telegraph also runs that story but leads on the Archbishop of York calling on the "patronising" London elite to think more of their fellow Englishmen to rekindle national unity.

In another quarantine angle, the Daily Mail reports angry MPs and travellers have demanded that climate tsar Alok Sharma must quarantine “like everyone else” after his recent trips to red list countries.

Meanwhile, The Times says scientists are confident there will be “no more lockdowns” in Britain after a fall in Covid cases.

The i weekend reports this has also led to confidence that “the tide has turned” in the battle against the Delta variant.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak believes the feelgood factor from Britain’s Olympic results is helping spur the country’s economic revival, according to the Daily Express.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak believes the feelgood factor from Britain's Olympic results is helping spur the country's economic revival, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror leads on Britain’s strong results from Tokyo under a headline of “Haul of Fame”.

So too does The Sun, with cyclist Laura Kenny helping the paper to its front page headline of “Laura, Laura medals”.

The Sun leads with cyclist Laura Kenny helping the paper to its front page headline of "Laura, Laura medals".

In other news, The Independent leads with a special report – “Inside the battle for Afghanistan’s future”.

The stakes have risen in the quest for control of supermarket group Morrisons, according to the Financial Times, with US private equity group Fortress increasing its offer.

The Financial Times reports the stakes have risen in the quest for control of supermarket group Morrisons, with US private equity group Fortress increasing its offer.

And the Daily Star leads with an ominous warning of a possible potato shortage which could leave Britain struggling to find chips.