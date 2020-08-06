What the papers say – August 6

The nation’s front pages are dominated by moves to change the planning system while pictures of devastation in Beirut also feature.

The Times writes that “red tape” is to be slashed in what the paper calls the biggest reform of the planning system for 70 years.

The Times writes that "red tape" is to be slashed in what the paper calls the biggest reform of the planning system for 70 years.

While The Guardian carries concerns over the new planning guidance with fears it will “dilute democratic oversight” and “choke off affordable housing”.

The Guardian carries concerns over the new planning guidance with fears it will "dilute democratic oversight" and "choke off affordable housing".

The Daily Telegraph leads with a picture showing the aftermath of the explosion in Beirut while its main story looks at the “life sentence” faced by pupils who cannot appeal against “incorrect grades”.

Beirut leads the Financial Times, the Independent and the i after more than 100 people died in the massive explosion.

The Financial Times

The i newspaper

Coronavirus testing leads the Daily Mirror, with the paper reporting councils are developing their own track and trace systems.

The Daily Mirror writes that councils are developing their own track and trace systems.

The Daily Mail writes that one of Diana, Princess of Wales’s bridesmaids was a “guest on Epstein island”.

The Daily Express and Metro lead with a campaign to see those who kill emergency services workers jailed for life led by the widow of Pc Andrew Harper.

While the Daily Star carries the story of Albert Ndreu who proposed with tealights and ended up burning down the flat he shared with his now fiancee.