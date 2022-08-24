What the papers say – August 24
The nation’s papers are led by the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in her own home.
The Sun, The Independent and the i all splash a photograph of the girl, named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who the Daily Mail describes as “a picture of innocence”.
On tomorrow's front page: Tragic Olivia Pratt-Korbel was hiding behind her mum when a hitman chasing a rival fired into their home and killed her
Indepdendent: Girl, 9, shot dead aftergunman bursts into home
The i: Youngest victim of gangland killings
Mail: Picture of innocence to shame lawless
Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MIH1JSZxmW
Metro leads on a plea from police for the “underworld” to turn in the gunman, while the Daily Express calls it an “appalling act of evil”.
Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰
TELL US WHO KILLED LITTLE OLIVIA
🔴 Police make plea to underworld to give up gunman #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MuBTl7zXkv
Front page: Just a child - innocent victim of gun wars
Manhunt underway to find killer of #OliviaPrattKorbel
Manhunt underway to find killer of #OliviaPrattKorbel https://t.co/QfP0NaBQrj pic.twitter.com/9uVBu8V6p4
And the Daily Mirror describes the girl’s death as “unbearable”.
Wednesday's front page: Unbearable
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says the EU is feared to be losing the will to back Ukraine against Russia.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'EU feared to be losing will to back Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersToday
Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/xEeMVdRqQ4
The Financial Times reports the cost of shielding families from spiralling fuel-bills has been estimated at £100 million.
Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 24 August
The Guardian reports that companies selling grain are profiting from the “hunger crisis”.
Guardian front page, Wednesday 24 August 2022: Fury as grain giants profit from 'unjust' hunger crisis
The Times says members of the Red Arrows have been accused of bullying, misogyny, assault, sexual harassment and drunkenness.
Times: Red Arrows engulfed by bullying and assault row
And the Daily Star says regular sex can boost health as much as quitting alcohol and tobacco.
Tomorrow's front page sure is cheeky...
