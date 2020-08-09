What the papers say – August 10

The plight of Britain’s schools amid the pandemic features prominently amidst an assortment of stories on the nation’s front pages.
Teaching unions have hatched a plan for children to be taught on a week-on, week-off basis if there is a resurgence of the coronavirus, according to The Daily Telegraph.
The Times leads on the children’s commissioner calling for pupils and teachers to be routinely tested for the virus.
Metro says Boris Johnson has only days to improve the “failing” NHS test and trace system if he wants schools to reopen next month.
And the Daily Mail says thousands of A-level students will face a race against time to have marks reviewed on appeal in order to gain places at universities.
The Daily Express strikes an upbeat tone by saying Britain is beating the coronavirus, based on a 96% drop in patients needing hospital care for Covid-19.
Meanwhile, The Guardian says Boris Johnson will set targets for police to increase the rate of rape prosecutions.
The Daily Mirror leads on X Factor star Simon Cowell’s back injury from a bicycle fall, saying he had come close to being paralysed.
The i says there has been a breakthrough on diabetes drugs.
The Financial Times reports Saudi Aramco’s dividend pledge is still on track.
And the Daily Star leads on a tax investigation involving professional footballers.
