What the papers say – April 25

Monday’s front pages are dominated by the news that French president Emmanuel Macron has been re-elected for a second term.

The Independent, The Times, The Financial Times and The Guardian all lead with the 44-year-old centrist’s win over his nationalist far-right opponent, Marine Le Pen.

Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Macron pledges to heal nation as he beats Le Pen” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5MHPA3LInj — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 24, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 25 April https://t.co/uc9WzxvMQk pic.twitter.com/8NtPiR3nRt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 24, 2022

Guardian front page, Monday 25 April 2022: Macron pledges unity after he fends off Le Pen threat pic.twitter.com/nOqyuKuDgY — The Guardian (@guardian) April 24, 2022

In his victory speech, Mr Macron acknowledged that many backed him “not out of support for my ideas” but in order to block Ms Le Pen, The Daily Telegraph adds.

Story continues

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'I owe you, Macron promises France’ #TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/EEvz6H8vat — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 24, 2022

Elsewhere, Metro‘s front features President Vladimir Putin’s “tiniest victim” – a three-month-old baby killed in a Russian airstrike alongside her mother and grandmother in Odessa, Ukraine.

Tomorrow's paper today 📰 'PUTIN'S TINIEST VICTIM' 🔴 Fury over sexist slur against Labour's Rayner 🔴 Fear's of ecological disaster in Galapagos pic.twitter.com/1PUGScEl52 — Metro (@MetroUK) April 24, 2022

Conservative rebels have joined forces to oust the Prime Minister as the party faces a “hammering” in local elections, the i reports.

Monday's front page: Tory rebels join forces to oust PM#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/V68b6Jde47 — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 24, 2022

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express focus on the cost-of-living crisis with the latter saying pensioners are facing a “year from hell” as inflation is set to hit 10%. The former adds that 5.3 million Brits will be forced to choose between heating or eating.

While the Daily Mail reports that hormone replacement medication shortages could lead to menopausal women taking their own lives, according to campaigners.

And the Daily Star runs with findings from a survey of 2,000 Britons which had 30% of men saying they are regularly kept awake by snoring female partners.