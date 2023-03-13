Paper Towels Market Expected to Grow at 2.6% CAGR due to Rising Demand for Hygiene Products and Increasing Awareness of Health and Cleanliness

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global paper towels market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, including market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and key statistics. Trial access to market data is available on the IndexBox platform, with the full report accessible at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-paper-hand-towels-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/



According to the report, the global paper towels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The growing demand for hygiene products, increasing awareness of health and cleanliness, and the rise in the number of commercial facilities are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The report highlights the key growth drivers and challenges in the market, including the growing popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable products and the high competition in the industry. Factors affecting demand include changing consumer preferences, demographic changes, and economic conditions.

The report provides an overview of the major consuming industries, including the hospitality, healthcare, and food service sectors, and how they affect the paper towels industry. The largest market for paper towels is North America , with a market share of 35%. The report also covers the growth prospects of the largest markets, including Asia-Pacific , Europe , and Latin America .

Key statistics provided in the report include market size, volume, and revenue, as well as market shares and growth rates for each region. The report also includes a list of the largest manufacturers in the industry, such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, and Procter & Gamble.

Commenting on the report, Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, said: "We are pleased to provide our clients with valuable insights into the global paper towels market. Our research shows that the industry is growing steadily, with key growth drivers and challenges to consider. We hope that this report will be useful to businesses looking to enter or expand in this market."

