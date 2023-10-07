Are Paper Straws Actually Better Than Plastic Ones?

paper and plastic straws - SNeG17/Shutterstock

It's a debate that's raged hotter and fiercer over the past few years; paper straws or plastic? Supporters of both sides frequently make passionate cases about the benefits of their preferred material but which is the best choice overall?

Paper straws, once the original material of modern strawsin the 1880s, have become popular again in recent years due to both a desire to help the environment and some local law changes banning familiar plastic ones. They've also become the target of frequent complaints, mainly for folding, collapsing, or otherwise turning to mush before drinkers are done enjoying their beverage. Others complain about the feel of the wet paper material on their lips and that the paper versions can sometimes also be unsuitable for thicker drinks.

In some cases, there are even health concerns. People with celiac disease have heard the (typically false) rumor that some paper straws actually contain gluten. Still, this hazard can't be ruled out entirely due to potential cross-contamination with many plastic alternative materials.

Who Benefits From Paper Straws?

hand holding straws on beach - Daisy-daisy/Getty Images

It's vital to consider who "better" applies to when it comes to the straw debate. While there's no denying some of the downsides we've mentioned there are also some definite environmental benefits from paper straws. Hundreds of millions of straws are used every day in the United States alone. Many of those end up as litter in natural environments like forests, oceans, rivers, and other places. This debris causes millions of injuries to animals of all sorts. Additionally, plastic straws take far longer to break down than paper ones. During that decomposition process, they release tiny but harmful particles that thoroughly contaminate the environment.

At the same time, paper straws may not even decompose properly in all settings and can also contain higher levels of toxic forever chemicals.

If you want to avoid the litter of plastic but can't stand the performance of paper, reusable metal straws are a great option. You can even try out some of the foods that make the best edible straws. These range from old-school options like bucatini pasta to sweet delights like Twizzlers and churros to bizarre savory straws made from carrots, cheese sticks, or even hot dogs!

