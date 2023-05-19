Paparazzi tell Harry ‘he is no King’ in letter rejecting request to hand over ‘chase’ photos

Prince Harry has been told he can’t demand photographers hand over photos of an alleged “near catastrophic” car chase in New York City “as Kings can do”.

The car chase with paparazzi was said to have happened after Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland attended a glitzy awards ceremony on Tuesday night.

The couple are now demanding Backgrid, an agency for the paparazzi, hand over photos of the “relentless pursuit” after their claims were scrutinised.

Lawyers representing the Sussexes sent a letter to the agency reasoning they needed copies of all the photos so the couple could improve their security.

It reportedly states: “We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours.”

TMZ quoted Backgrid as replying: “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do.

“Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago.

“We stand by our founding fathers.”

A spokesman for the couple claimed a “relentless pursuit” involving photographers in half a dozen blacked-out vehicles lasted for more than two hours and there were “multiple near collisions” involving other drivers, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” they added.

New York mayor Eric Adams described the actions of the paparazzi as “reckless” and “irresponsible”, while the couple’s press secretary Ashley Hansen added: “I have never experienced their vulnerability as much as I did. They were incredibly shaken up.”

But taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh, 37, who drove Harry and Meghan for part of the journey, didn’t agree with the assessment that it was “near catastrophic”. He said he never felt in danger and shrugged off suggestions the episode was like a movie car chase.