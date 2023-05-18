Paparazzi agency refuses Harry and Meghan's demands to hand over 'car chase' footage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave Ziegfeld Theatre in New York before the alleged chase - MEGA/GC Images

A US photo agency has refused orders from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers to hand over all footage and pictures taken during Tuesday night’s alleged car chase.

Representatives for Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, claimed photographers had "aggressively" pursued them for two hours after the couple left a glamorous awards ceremony in Manhattan.

Agency Backgrid USA later received a letter from the Sussexes’ legal team saying: “we hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies” of everything taken by four freelance photographers who sent in images of the couple after they left the awards ceremony.

In a pithy response, Backgrid’s lawyers said: “In America, as I'm sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do”, TMZ reported.

They suggested the lawyers sit down with Harry and Meghan and explain "that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago".

They added: “We stand by our founding fathers."

The couple left the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision event in New York with Doria Ragland, Miss Markle’s mother, at around 9:50pm.

Harry Meghan - Getty

A representative for the couple claimed on Wednesday morning they had been “involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi”.

In a lengthy statement, they said it had been a “relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours” which “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

On Thursday Backgrid said it had received pictures of the couple from four freelance photographers, who they said “had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras.”

In a statement, the company said: “according to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident.

“The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point.”

Backgrid and representatives for the Sussexes have been approached for comment.