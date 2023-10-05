For Papa John's, Halloween Is An Even Bigger Deal Than The Super Bowl

Papa John's pumpkin pizza - X, formerly known as Twitter

While the Super Bowl is a big day for Papa John's, as football fans rely on the pizza chain for much-needed sustenance while watching the big game, it appears that the leadup to Halloween is even busier. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, Papa John's saw a 25% increase in sales from October 28 to October 31, 2022, when comparing profits to Friday through Monday sales during the rest of the year. Over the course of four days, the restaurant served almost 500,000 pizzas and other orders to ensure its customers could fully enjoy the spooky holiday. As a result, the beloved pizza chain is making some crucial adjustments in anticipation of even busier Halloween happenings in 2023.

According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, spending before and during the holiday is projected to total $12.2 billion in 2023. And 73% of those polled stated that they will partake in Halloween festivities this year. For those people throwing parties and holding other gatherings, pizza is the natural choice for a crowd-pleasing meal. And based on the restaurant's 2022 experience, Papa John's is poised and ready to meet the increased demand.

The Papa Is Ready For A Big HalloWeekend

Papa John's storefront - Wolterk/Getty Images

Papa John's can't make its tasty pizzas, wings, and desserts without essential ingredients, so the chain has already begun ramping up its inventory to ensure there's enough to go around. A slow and steady increase in ordering makes it certain that the distribution centers that supply different locations with important items can continue to meet the heightened demand through the spooky season. Additionally, local establishments are banding together to share ingredients in case one runs out.

Papa John's is also employing a tactic that brings together its corporate workforce with staff members on the front lines at its numerous locations throughout the United States. The Rev-It-Up program enlists corporate staff to help restaurants run smoothly, while also supporting the team members during exceedingly busy times.

Of course, Halloween wouldn't be complete without decorations, so Papa John's is adorning its stores with Halloween-inspired creations, courtesy of local children.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.