Papa John's Founder John Schnatter Announced As CPAC Speaker

Papa John’s founder and former CEO John Schnatter has been confirmed as a speaker at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

The disgraced pizza mogul will join the annual gathering of conservative activists and politicians next week in Orlando, Florida, in a lineup of speakers that includes former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), right-wing author Candace Owens, “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood, far-right conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec and Fox News host Pete Hegseth.

“We will not be canceled — and you don’t want to miss it!” the event page says.

Schnatter, a Republican donor and fundraiser, resigned as chairman of his pizza chain in 2018 after backlash over his use of the N-word on a company call. He had already stepped down as CEO following public outcry over his comments about NFL anti-racism protesters the previous year. The NFL later terminated its sponsorship deal with the company.

Schnatter’s public image has since continued to spiral, and he raised eyebrows again last year when he told the far-right OAN news network in an interview that he had been trying for the last 20 months to “get rid of this N-word in my vocabulary and dictionary.”

CPAC will be held Feb. 24 to Feb. 27.

