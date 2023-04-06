Papa John’s driver fatally shot during Indiana delivery, reports say. ‘Loving father’

A father of two was shot and killed as he delivered a pizza to a vacant home in Indiana, reports say.

Steve Flynn, 57, was described by a relative as “a loving father, husband, a man of faith and just the nicest person you could ever meet,” WXIN reported.

He was found with gunshot wounds lying in a residential street in Indianapolis at about 11 p.m. Thursday, March 30, according to WRTV.

Flynn died after he was taken to a hospital, WISH reported.

In an interview with WTHR, Flynn’s widow, Shannon Flynn, said her husband had recently began delivering for Papa John’s because “everybody’s happy to get a pizza.”

“We lost a good person over a pizza, and I may never understand it, but I’m working on it,” Shannon Flynn told the station.

Kevin Flynn, Steve’s cousin, said the delivery call was a trap. Steve Flynn’s car was stolen but later abandoned, according to WTHR.

“He was one of the sweetest guys I know,” Kevin Flynn said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indianapolis police at 317-327-3475.

