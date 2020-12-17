Paolo Rossi: Fallen football idol who won redemption at the World Cup

Rossi became a national hero when he scored a memorable hat-trick against Brazil in 1982 (Getty)

Blessed with an easy charm, sublime soccer skills and matinee idol looks, Paolo Rossi was an international jet-setting forward who wrote his name into Italian sporting history when helping his country bring home the 1982 World Cup.

While he was never an intimidating physical presence on the football field, his pace, touch, skill and vision, particularly on the counter-attack, saw this predatory goal scorer emerge as a leading player on the world stage. And yet, while a hero to many, to others he was viewed with great suspicion following his alleged involvement in a match-fixing scandal that engulfed Italian football.

A native of Prato in Tuscany, Paolo Rossi, who has died aged 64, was the youngest son of Vittorio, a local laundryman and keen amateur footballer. Impressing as a precocious junior footballer, Rossi first signed for Juventus as a 16-year-old, turning professional two years later. At that time, then operating out on the wing, his early career was constantly blighted by a series of injuries that necessitated three knee operations. With Juventus fearful that his body was not capable of standing up to the rigours of top-flight football, Rossi was loaned out to Como where he made his debut in Serie A.

After making six appearances for Como in 1975-76, he dropped down to Serie B the following season, moving to Lanerossi Vicenza. With their main attacker injured, Rossi was moved from the wing to replace him as a central striker. The effect was instant, he won the Serie B Golden Boot after scoring 21 goals – and his side gained promotion. The following season, he was the top scorer in Serie A as Vicenza achieved a remarkable second place on their return to the top flight.

He made his international debut in a friendly with Belgium in 1977 and was retained for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. There he found his talents neatly dovetailing with fellow forwards Franco Causio and Roberto Bettega to form one of the most potent attacking forces at this level.

Vicenza reportedly paid Juventus £1.75m to sign him outright, making him the world’s costliest footballer. When deprived of his services by injury, Vicenza found themselves relegated. Moving on loan to Perugia, it was there during the 1979-80 season that Rossi not only scored 13 goals but also became deeply embroiled in the infamous betting scandal known as Totonero. Along with 33 players, three club presidents and two gamblers, he was accused of fixing a game for a syndicate after being overheard saying to an opponent, “2-2, if you want,” before scoring twice in the 2-2 draw with Avellino. Protesting his innocence throughout, amid unsubstantiated reports that his lawyers had paid hush money to witnesses, he was found not guilty by the Italian courts.

He was initially banned from football for three years, but just as the 1982 World Cup approached his suspension was surprisingly lifted. After controversially being recalled by Enzo Bearzot to the Italian squad, he struggled in the early rounds before scoring a celebrated hat-trick in the 3-2 win over Brazil, the tournament favourites.

Now a national hero, the very epitome of 1980s sporting cool, he scored twice in the semi-final against Poland as his country marched towards the final. There, coming face to face with the might of West Germany, Rossi again made a vital contribution, breaking the deadlock with an opening goal as Italy ran out comfortable winners 3-1. Having not found the net in the tournament’s first four games, six goals in six days won him the coveted Golden Boot. Later that year he also went on to collect the Ballon d’Or. Pablito, as he was popularly known, holds the very rare honour of winning the World Cup, ending it as the top scorer, while also being voted the competition’s best player.

The forward also scored the opener against West Germany in the 1982 final Getty

With his past indiscretions forgotten, by now Rossi had moved back again to Juventus. During his second spell at the club, he won two league titles as well as the Italian Cup. In 1984, they also triumphed in the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup, beating Porto 2-1 in Basel. Twelve months later, amid the aftermath of the Heysel Stadium tragedy when 39 people died and 600 spectators were injured, Juventus beat Liverpool 1-0 to capture their first European Cup.

Having made 83 appearances and scored 24 goals for Juventus, Rossi left for AC Milan in 1985, before spending a final season with Hellas Verona. After scoring 20 goals over the course of 48 international appearances, he was selected for Italy’s 1986 World Cup squad but he could not play as he struggled with injury and the high altitude in Mexico.

Following retirement in 1987, having turned down numerous offers of coaching roles both at home and in the United States, he remained a familiar figure as a football pundit on Italian television. Maintaining a guarded private life, he lived near Vicenza, the northern city where he kickstarted his career. His numerous business interests included the Rosa Estate Agency at Caldogno, run in partnership with his former playing colleague Giancarlo Salvi. In 2002, he published an autobiography, its title – I Made Brazil Cry – a reminder to everyone of his greatest triumph. In 2011, he was back briefly in the national spotlight, appearing on the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing.

He is survived by his second wife, Federica Cappelletti, and their two daughters, Maria and Sofia, together with a son, Alessandro, from his first marriage to Simonetta Rizzato.

Paolo Rossi, footballer, born 23 September 1956, died 9 December 2020

