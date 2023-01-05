Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night.

Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak.

Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a non-COVID-19 illness, scored 33 points for the Thunder.

Banchero scored the first five points in a 10-0 run that lifted Orlando's lead into double figures midway through the second quarter. Caleb Houston hit a couple of 3-pointers late in the period and scored on a putback with two seconds left, leaving the Magic with a 70-53 halftime lead.

Three free throws by Harris stretched the lead to 80-58 with 8:11 left in the third.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe scored the final nine points of the third to get the Thunder back within seven at 95-88. But the rally fizzled from there.

Thunder: C Jaylin Williams left with a left ankle sprain early in the second half. ... After shooting 59.5% in their franchise-record scoring effort Tuesday night, the Thunder shot 40.9% against Orlando.

Magic: G Franz Wagner, G Kevon Harris and F Admiral Schofield were sidelined by one-game suspensions, and C Mo Wagner sat out the second game of his two-game suspension for their involvement in an altercation in a game at Detroit on Dec. 29. ... F Bol Bol missed his first game of the season after entering the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Thunder: Play at home against Washington on Friday night.

Magic: Play at home against Memphis on Thursday night.

