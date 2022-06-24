Paolo Banchero on being No. 1 pick: I feel like this is a fantasy… this is crazy

Mike Vorkunov: Paolo Banchero is riding a wave of elation right now. “This isn’t even a dream. I feel like this is a fantasy. I dreamed of being in the NBA but being the No. 1 pick, this is crazy.”

Source: Twitter @MikeVorkunov

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall, 10 picks are in, NO trades yet … which means John Collins is still a Hawk (for now).

The opening third of the first round of the NBA Draft did not quite go as scripted. – 9:09 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Props to @Matt Babcock and @DMurrayHoops! They have been nailing this draft; they are 8-for-10 so far. The only picks they have missed are Paolo Banchero to Orlando and Jabari Smith to Houston (like everyone else). Check out the rest of their mock draft: basketballnews.com/nba-draft – 9:01 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Paolo Banchero is headed to Orlando!

@termineradio, @Eddie Johnson, and @franfraschilla break down the Magic’s decision to take the Duke star at #1 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/3hRxrm5Q6v – 8:51 PM

Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner

No 1 agent is dominating the top of the #NBADraft. Here are some pairings:

Paolo Banchero – Mike Miller

Chet Holmgren – Bill Duffy

Jabari Smith – Wallace Prather

Keegan Smith – Mark Bartelstein

Jaden Ivey – Austin Brown

Bennedict Mathurin – Nima Namakian – 8:50 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jeff Weltman on whether there was a single factor that led to the Magic drafting Paolo Banchero: pic.twitter.com/ff6n8p2rx7 – 8:46 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jeff Weltman on Paolo Banchero: pic.twitter.com/zELndzFsLO – 8:45 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Jabari Smith and the #Rockets will open Summer League play against Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on July 7th. Two weeks from tonight. – 8:40 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jeff Weltman on the Orlando Magic taking Paolo Banchero with the NBA draft’s No. 1 pick: pic.twitter.com/cPyDyQxN62 – 8:39 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Magic president Jeff Weltman said the team has communicated with Paolo Banchero several times throughout the pre-draft process and he submitted the necessary medical information. They value his versatility and basketball IQ. – 8:39 PM

Story continues

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Jeff Weltman on Paolo Banchero: “He was the best player in college basketball.” – 8:38 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Paolo Banchero is riding a wave of elation right now.

“This isn’t even a dream. I feel like this is a fantasy. I dreamed of being in the NBA but being the No. 1 pick, this is crazy.” – 8:34 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

NBA Draft 2022: Duke’s Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 to Magic, followed by Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Auburn’s Jabari Smith nj.com/sports/2022/06… – 8:33 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Rockets had a simple plan with the No. 3 pick: Take the last of the three top-tier players left on the board. It was expected to be Paolo Banchero. It ended up being Jabari Smith Jr., whose shooting and defensive versatility should pair well with Jalen Green. – 8:24 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Paolo Banchero with his Magic fans already here to welcome him pic.twitter.com/vWA7x5hDrd – 8:24 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Duke’s Paolo Banchero, NBA ready now, still fits Magic front office’s model player with size, versatility, skillset. – 8:22 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

With the no. 1 pick, the Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero.

@Kevin O’Connor’s grade: A+

nbadraft.theringer.com/draft-grades – 8:21 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

As reported on @Stadium NBA Draft Live show, sources say Orlando did not have a formal workout/meeting with Paolo Banchero during predraft process. Now: No. 1. pic.twitter.com/qZKow9guzI – 8:18 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Just what every Magic fan wants to hear after their team picks Paolo Banchero No. 1 overall: Kendrick Perkins comparing him to Ben Simmons. – 8:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Considering Rockets fans go so accustomed to and excited about the selection on Paolo Banchero, now that he has gone to Orlando houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… I wonder how they feel about the players they previously wanted. – 8:16 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Paolo Banchero gives the Magic a 6-10 big with versatile scoring from inside and outside. He can drive with power finesse, plus he’s a creative passer off the dribble. #1 player on my board.

Full scouting report: https://t.co/NLLV7pXzKv pic.twitter.com/R5EUQTq2kI – 8:15 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Before Paolo Banchero was the no. 1 pick in the draft, he was one of the best youth quarterbacks in the state of Washington.

Hear how good he was from the people that saw him play: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/pa… – 8:14 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

I’m not saying I don’t follow college basketball *at all*, but I just now learned Paolo Banchero played at Duke. AK – 8:14 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Paolo Banchero ranked among the most productive iso scoring power forwards in modern college basketball history as a freshman at Duke. pic.twitter.com/NuBjXUljOh – 8:14 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Had #Duke’s Paolo Banchero as my No. 1 all year. – 8:12 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Paolo Banchero made history. He became the second Italian as the no.1 NBA Draft, after Andrea Bargnani. The Orlando Magic selected him as the first pick in the class of 2022! #NBADraft – 8:12 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Paolo Banchero is the best player in this draft IMO. I really like him for the Magic. – 8:12 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Orlando Magic have selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. We will soon find out if there is a ripple effect for the Kings at No. 4. – 8:11 PM

Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail

The last time there was a real surprise with the top pick was 1999, when the #Bulls took Elton Brand. Now the #Magic just shocked the world by taking another Dukie, Paolo Banchero. Honestly stunned. – 8:11 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

The Magic have selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick. – 8:11 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

BREAKING: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with No. 1 overall pick

cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 8:11 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Paolo Banchero is the 5th No. 1 from Duke following

Art Heyman (1963)

Elton Brand (1999)

Kyrie Irving (2011)

Zion Williamson (2019). – 8:11 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

I would say I’m surprised Adam Silver announced Duke’s Paolo Banchero as the No. 1 pick. But…. – 8:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Magic first overall picks:

— Shaquille O’Neal

— Chris Webber

— Dwight Howard

— Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/qsuOdmpgPD – 8:10 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Paolo Banchero goes No. 1. pic.twitter.com/pS29SKwDae – 8:10 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Paolo Banchero is the fifth player from Duke selected with the first overall pick in the #NBADraft.

He joins Art Heyman (1963), Elton Brand (1999), Kyrie Irving (2011), and Zion Williamson (2019). pic.twitter.com/oSb7PobC4S – 8:10 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Vegas might have missed on the Nets and Lakers, but the oddsmakers appear to have known something last night: Paolo Banchero just went No. 1 overall to Orlando.

Couldn’t top this draft board without a game against @csuf on your resume.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:10 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

The Orlando Magic drafted Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. – 8:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Duke has had 5 players picked first overall, the most in NBA history.

Paolo Banchero (2022)

Zion Williamson (2019)

Kyrie Irving (2011)

Elton Brand (1999)

Art Heyman (1963) pic.twitter.com/hWEEVHLaKu – 8:10 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Paolo Banchero is the most fun name of the three to say so this pick is a home run. – 8:10 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

PAOLO BANCHERO GOES NUMBER ONE

🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/6OBhqzxTlh – 8:10 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

For the 2022 No. 1 #NBADraft pick Paolo Banchero, mom is the catalyst for his success and personal growth. The former Duke star owes not just his passion for basketball but his life to his mother, former Washington star Rhonda Smith-Banchero. #NBA #duke bit.ly/35u98Zu – 8:10 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Paolo Banchero never worked out for the Orlando Magic. – 8:09 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Magic got a SQUAD.

Cole Anthony

Jalen Suggs

Franz Wagner

Paolo Banchero

Wendell Carter Jr

Bench:

Markelle Fultz

Terrence Ross

RJ Hampton

Jonathan Isaac

Mo Bamba pic.twitter.com/Ej3bEvlJy8 – 8:09 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

How does Paolo Banchero fit with the Orlando Magic? Is this the best smokescreen ever?! We’re discussing that now: twitter.com/i/spaces/1lPKq… – 8:09 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Paolo Banchero was the number 1 player on my final NBA Big Board. Great job by the Magic keeping this quiet – 8:09 PM

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo

Yep…I’m told the Magic are taking Paolo Banchero at 1 – 8:08 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Orlando Magic will take Paolo Banchero at No. 1, source told @Stadium. – 8:08 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Orlando selects Paolo Banchero at No. 1 in the NBA Draft. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:08 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

1. Markelle Fultz

2. Jalen Suggs

3. Franz Wagner

4. Paolo Banchero

5. Wendell Carter Jr.

That starting 5 could be fun.

That gonna be it?

@Orlando Magic #MagicTogether – 8:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Counter-report: Magic likely to draft Paolo Banchero No. 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/cou… – 8:01 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

As the Orlando Magic move closer to getting on the clock, Duke’s Paolo Banchero is now looming as a frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sources tell ESPN. – 7:55 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Paolo Banchero is now the betting favorite to be chosen No, 1 ahead of Jabari Smith. #NBADraft – 7:50 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, TyTy Washington and Jeremy Sochan are all expected to go in the top-20 of the NBA Draft tonight. All four players learned the game from their mothers, who were ballers themselves. Story from Tuesday with @KyleTucker_ATH: theathletic.com/3370018/?sourc… – 7:49 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

As I just reported on our NBA Draft Show on ESPN, Duke’s Paolo Banchero has joined Auburn’s Jabari Smith under serious consideration to be franchise’s No. 1 overall pick, sources said. There’s a real chance draft boards could get blown up at the top of the lottery. – 7:40 PM

David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL

“There’s a chance tonight that everybody’s draft boards can get blown up. I’m told that Paolo Banchero of Duke is very much in the conversation to go #1 over to the Magic along with Auburn’s Jabari Smith. Orlando will call that pick in here within 35-40 minutes.” – @Adrian Wojnarowski – 7:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Woj just said that Paolo Banchero is “very much” in the mix to be first pick to the Orlando Magic. – 7:35 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

For how polished he is, it is easy to overlook how quickly Paolo Banchero’s game has evolved over the last several years—especially as a perimeter threat. pic.twitter.com/mERJPv6VtW – 7:33 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Ahead of the #NBADraft, I talked to Paolo Banchero about his shoe deal process so far & the impact he’s looking to make in the NBA.

“I feel like they’re going to get someone that’s going to be marketable instantly,” said @pp_doesit

Watch on @Boardroom:

boardroom.tv/watch/paolo-ba… – 7:18 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Paolo Banchero is moving up…the drip rankings 💧 💎 pic.twitter.com/vmSC9fOJ5U – 6:24 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

The NBA draft’s top 3 picks –Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero — have been virtually set for several weeks. The fun & games begin at 4. Kings are VERY receptive to moving the pick, and Knicks want it in worst way to get Jaden Ivey. Toppin and a pair of No. 1s? – 12:54 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

For former Duke star Paolo Banchero, mom is the catalyst for his success, personal growth. The projected top-3 NBA draft pick owes not just his passion for basketball but his life to his mother, former Washington star Rhonda Smith-Banchero. bit.ly/35u98Zu #NBADraft #nba – 11:30 AM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Happy combination 50th anniversary of Title IX and NBA Draft to all those who celebrate. Which is me and Paolo Banchero, at LEAST washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/03… – 11:20 AM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Paolo Banchero no. 1 pick odds this morning: pic.twitter.com/PgYVdiEWC9 – 11:02 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: NBA draft expected to start with Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero in order nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/rep… – 11:01 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Italy has a new superstar in the making: Paolo Banchero is projected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft 💪

What makes the 19-year-old such an attractive choice for GMs:

basketnews.com/news-167738-pa… – 11:00 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

PREDICTION TIME: What do you see happening tonight with the #Rockets three picks?

I’m going with Killer B’s:

#3: Paolo Banchero

#17: Malaki Branham

#26: Marjon Beauchamp

Trade-up targets: Tari Eason, AJ Griffin. I think if they stay at 17, they will surprise with that pick. – 10:37 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Waking up to all the No. 1 gambling movement overnight, my understanding is Paolo Banchero was scheduled to visit ORL on Monday, cancelled, but the Magic finally got on the phone with Banchero and his people Wednesday. Still, has been little belief ORL wasn’t going Jabari Smith. – 10:10 AM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

If you’re tracking the volatile betting market for the No. 1 pick, which were a roller coaster overnight and saw Paolo Banchero become a betting favorite for a time, BetMGM has the following odds:

Jabari Smith Jr. at -550

Paolo Banchero at +200

Chet Holmgren at +1000 – 9:58 AM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

“The NBA Draft is a difficult event to handicap. Rumors and leaks can cause wild line movement. Jabari Smith Jr. closed as the favorite to be the first pick but Paolo Banchero’s odds moved from +1600 to +200 earlier this week.” BetMGM’s Christian Cipollini via email release – 9:50 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. – 8:41 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Definitely interesting to wake up to Paolo Banchero as the odds-on favorite to be picked first… pic.twitter.com/N0zGVItnXm – 8:09 AM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

12 hours before the draft, and FanDuel says Paolo Banchero is now favored to be the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/2UfFxsYQQW – 7:35 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Paolo Banchero now favored to be No. 1 pick nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/23/pao… – 7:31 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Duke’s Paolo Banchero now favored to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Magic pic.twitter.com/XoVQIv9ffM – 7:16 AM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

So overnight I guess a ton of bets were placed on Paolo Banchero being the first overall pick and now he’s the betting favorite at some places, apparently. I’m sure this means somenothing.

This concludes my “Jon badly explains a betting thing” tweet – 6:58 AM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Paolo Banchero has become the betting favorite to be drafted No. 1 in the NBA draft, per @DKSportsbook, @FDSportsbook and @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/qK6AWU0Wfk – 6:48 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

In a shocking turn of events, every major sportsbook now has Paolo Banchero as the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in Thursday’s NBA Draft.

I’ve never seen anything like this! basketballnews.com/stories/sports… – 2:56 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Paolo Banchero is now the betting favorite to go first. The odds are shifting a lot tonight. Banchero is now at -175 on FanDuel. Jabari Smith at +135.

In my recent @ringer mock draft I wrote about the potential of a trade and Smith not going #1: nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 2:39 AM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Jay Bilas on Paolo Banchero: “Duke worked with him early on because he’s so skilled, telling him, ‘You’re not a finesse player. You’re a power player.’ I think when he drives it and spins, it’s really hard for defenders to stay in front of him and deal with that power.” – 9:28 PM

More on this storyline

Tim Reynolds: Jamahl Mosley on Paolo Banchero: “A great addition to our team.” -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / June 23, 2022

Dan Savage: “When you’re playing poker, you don’t put your cards on the table, right?” – @OrlandoMagic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman on keeping the pick close to the vest. -via Twitter @Dan_Savage / June 23, 2022

Darren Heitner: Mike Miller went from being the 5th pick in the 2000 NBA Draft to representing the #1 overall pick in the 2022 Draft. Miller was selected by the Magic, just like his client Paolo Banchero. -via Twitter @DarrenHeitner / June 23, 2022