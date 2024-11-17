Swiatek doubles up to lead Poland into BJK Cup semis

Iga Swiatek is unbeaten in the Billie Jean King Cup in the last five years [Getty Images]

World number two Iga Swiatek secured back-to-back wins to lead Poland into their first Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals with a comeback victory over the Czech Republic.

After Czech Marie Bouzkova won her singles opener against Magdalena Frech, it was up to Swiatek to keep Poland's hopes alive.

The five-time Grand Slam winner first beat Czech teenager Linda Noskova, who knocked her out of the Australian Open in January, 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-5 in a match that lasted two hours and 39 minutes.

Swiatek then returned to court with Katarzyna Kawa for a rare doubles encounter, with the pair sealing a 6-1 6-4 win against Katerina Siniakova and Bouzkova to book a place in the semi-finals.

"In 20 minutes I'll be dead," Swiatek joked afterwards.

"It was an exhausting day, but everything worked. We did a great job, we won."

Paolini's Italy edge Japan

Italy await Poland in the semi-finals after Jasmine Paolini helped her side to victory over Japan, winning her singles and doubles matches.

Seeking their first semi-final place at the event since 1966, Japan took the lead in the best-of-three tie when Ena Shibahara mounted a comeback to defeat Elisabetta Cocciaretto 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the opening singles match.

But up stepped world number four Paolini to level the tie, swiftly beating 56th-ranked Moyuka Uchijima 6-3 6-4 to force a doubles decider.

French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini then teamed up with Sara Errani, three months after they won Olympic gold together, to beat Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi 6-3 6-4.

Italy are four-time BJK Cup champions but lost to Canada in the final of last year's tournament.