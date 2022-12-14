Can panto save Britain’s ailing theatres? All together now…

Lisa Ambalavanar as Dick Whittington in this year’s production at the Nottingham Playhouse - Manuel Harlan

Despite finding ourselves in a dark realm of grim tidings this year, is there a fairytale ending for pantomime? After two Decembers on the trot marred by Covid-related closures and upsets, the evidence emerging as the 2022 season gets under way looks like a cue for roof-raising cheers.

For one thing, the panto count has been restored to pre-pandemic levels, with at least 245 productions vying for attention. When times are good, panto is the goose that lays golden eggs for UK theatres, in some cases providing 20 per cent of a venue’s annual income. Pre-pandemic, panto across the majority of UK venues took £65 million, with over 3 million tickets sold. (For comparison, in 2018, the UK’s combined total West End and regional theatre audience was over 34 million.)

Are those happy days returning? “In some ways, this is a better-than-average season,” says Simon Sladen, a senior curator at the V&A and chair of the UK Pantomime Association. “You wouldn’t have said, this time last year, ‘Next year there will be venues with 90 per cent capacity sold before December.’ But that’s what we have seen, and that’s a huge thing.”

He points me to the Palace in Mansfield, where Peter Pan has “smashed all previous box-office records”, and the Mercury in Colchester, which has sold 90 per cent of tickets for Beauty and the Beast. UK Productions, which is mounting 11 pantos, including the one in Mansfield, is reporting a stronger year than 2019, with an audience tally of approximately 375,000 (the overall capacity for their slew of shows this season is about half a million).

Paul Hendy’s Evolution is also producing 11 regional pantos, its casting coups including a stage debut in Northampton from Keala Settle – famous as the “bearded lady” in The Greatest Showman who sang This is Me. “Panto is back,” Hendy avows. His Sleeping Beauty, co-produced at the Marlowe, Canterbury (with Carrie Hope Fletcher), has sold 90 per cent (88,000 seats), “and we’re exceeding pre-pandemic levels in Sheffield, Shrewsbury and Lichfield”.

Story continues

'Panto is back': the Sleeping Beauty cast at the Marlowe in Canterbury

In the capital, Mother Goose, coming to the West End this week with Ian McKellen – at 83, thought to be the oldest panto dame on record – is guaranteed to see “house full” signs. Its rival, the Palladium panto Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Dawn French, is also going great guns, already selling more than 100,000 tickets (the maximum, achieved in 2019, is 133,000). That show’s producer and director, Michael Harrison, can offer a UK overview too. As the chief executive of panto specialists Crossroads, he sounds an upbeat note: “Newcastle has opened to an advance bigger than 2019, with Glasgow, Manchester and Southampton all in fantastic shape.”

Despite the receding Covid threat, however, it isn’t quite business as usual. To keep the risk of infection down, a lot of shows aren’t bringing children on stage. And there’s the economic squeeze. That bastion of north London panto, Hackney Empire, is seeing “different booking patterns, with people making last-minute decisions”, a source tells me. In Nottingham, Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of the Playhouse, staging Dick Whittington, has seen a shift in habits. “Some people who normally buy top-price have moved two price-bands down. They still want to come but it’s harder.” She expects an audience of over 38,000, matching 2019’s Sleeping Beauty. Running for 68 performances, the panto’s crucial role is shown by contrasting it with the recent big Alan Bennett play, The Clothes They Stood Up In, which ran for 25 performances and sold 13,700 tickets.

The long-awaited “comeback” moment is making all those involved even more determined to put on the best show possible this year, to reward the returnees and rekindle affection. That’s a tough act, considering that inflation and other economic factors have sent production costs soaring, “It now costs us about 20 per cent more to do the same panto as before,” Sirr explains, putting the figure at over £300,000.

All that aside, in 2022, one notable additional pressure after the pandemic is the contested cultural landscape. Those who haven’t followed recent developments will be fascinated by how much change is afoot. Given that panto has long been ahead of the curve in terms of subverting gender “norms” and, via innuendo or otherwise, broaching sexual relations, it’s perhaps no surprise that last year there was a “non-binary” Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the Sheffield Lyceum, and in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Marlowe, Canterbury, the principal boy came out to his mum (both Evolution shows).

Ian McKellen is thought to be the oldest panto dame on record - Manuel Harlan

Yet in some quarters, change isn’t perceived to be happening fast enough. The Dorset village of Ansty made news last month when a village-hall staging of Aladdin got axed, reportedly because of a local complaint about the names of Chinese launderette workers Chop Chop and Wishy-Washy.

And at the highest levels, Aladdin is prompting rethinks. “[At Crossroads] we’re not doing Aladdin this year or next,” Harrison reveals. “It’s sensitive. We’ve got to be racially aware about the setting and how names like Wishy-Washy might be received. I haven’t yet cracked the best way to do it.”

Martin Dodd, managing director of UK Productions, has three Aladdins playing this year, utilising a new script “that reflects current thinking. We don’t set it in any particular country, and we’ve doubled down on our diverse casting. Over the years, there have been gags and forms of language which are just not acceptable now. There’s no pseudo-South-East-Asian-speak [or] silly Chinese sayings.”

Alongside the raging debate about Aladdin, there are other instances where change is afoot. “Dick Whittington traditionally goes off to Morocco or Far Eastern places – that’s now being replaced by a snowy landscape,” says Sladen. Several Jack and the Beanstalks now feature a more sympathetic giant.

Yet some in the business have openly worried about letting modern sensitivities win the day. “The generation they refer to as snowflakes are in danger of killing panto,” Christopher Biggins, a noted dame, railed in 2017, apropos of a MeToo-related edit in the Palladium’s Dick Whittington. Since then, the march of what Sladen terms “progressive” panto has continued apace.

Beauty and the Beast at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn - Pamela Raith

This year at the Oxford Playhouse, Cinderella director Toby Hulse has even pioneered a dramaturgical approach normally associated with cutting-edge new writing, inspecting every aspect of the storyline. “We asked ourselves: do we really want to tell a story about a woman passively waiting for a man to rescue her? So we’ve made her an active force – she rescues the prince, and even proposes marriage.” Equally, it’s curtains, it seems, for the “Ugly Sisters”. “We’ve called them the ‘Mean Sisters’. Is it appropriate to name someone as ‘ugly’ and for that to be the root of their evil? Being mean is a choice.” After discussion, the words “minstrel” and “ninja” also got replaced.

His rule of thumb? “If anyone in the rehearsal room noticed it, that meant someone in the audience could notice it, which means society in general could notice it.”

Those debates will gain in intensity, but in the meantime all eyes are on getting to the end of this season and vanquishing those new villains – train strikes, wintry flurries and lurgies. “We’re staying positive and looking ahead,” Hendy declares. “If things had been the same as the last few years, it would have spelt disaster.”

Details for shows mentioned: mothergooseshow.co.uk; palladiumpantomime.com; evolution-productions.co.uk; nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk; oxfordplayhouse.co.uk; ukproductions.co.uk; pantomime.com

Full database: pantoperformances.info