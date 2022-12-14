Can panto save Britain’s ailing theatres? All together now…

Dominic Cavendish
·7 min read
Lisa Ambalavanar as Dick Whittington in this year’s production at the Nottingham Playhouse - Manuel Harlan
Lisa Ambalavanar as Dick Whittington in this year’s production at the Nottingham Playhouse - Manuel Harlan

Despite finding ourselves in a dark realm of grim tidings this year, is there a fairytale ending for pantomime? After two Decembers on the trot marred by Covid-related closures and upsets, the evidence emerging as the 2022 season gets under way looks like a cue for roof-raising cheers.

For one thing, the panto count has been restored to pre-pandemic levels, with at least 245 productions vying for attention. When times are good, panto is the goose that lays golden eggs for UK theatres, in some cases providing 20 per cent of a venue’s annual income. Pre-pandemic, panto across the majority of UK venues took £65 million, with over 3 million tickets sold. (For comparison, in 2018, the UK’s combined total West End and regional theatre audience was over 34 million.)

Are those happy days returning? “In some ways, this is a better-than-average season,” says Simon Sladen, a senior curator at the V&A and chair of the UK Pantomime Association. “You wouldn’t have said, this time last year, ‘Next year there will be venues with 90 per cent capacity sold before December.’ But that’s what we have seen, and that’s a huge thing.”

He points me to the Palace in Mansfield, where Peter Pan has “smashed all previous box-office records”, and the Mercury in Colchester, which has sold 90 per cent of tickets for Beauty and the Beast. UK Productions, which is mounting 11 pantos, including the one in Mansfield, is reporting a stronger year than 2019, with an audience tally of approximately 375,000 (the overall capacity for their slew of shows this season is about half a million).

Paul Hendy’s Evolution is also producing 11 regional pantos, its casting coups including a stage debut in Northampton from Keala Settle – famous as the “bearded lady” in The Greatest Showman who sang This is Me. “Panto is back,” Hendy avows. His Sleeping Beauty, co-produced at the Marlowe, Canterbury (with Carrie Hope Fletcher), has sold 90 per cent (88,000 seats), “and we’re exceeding pre-pandemic levels in Sheffield, Shrewsbury and Lichfield”.

'Panto is back': the Sleeping Beauty cast at the Marlowe in Canterbury
'Panto is back': the Sleeping Beauty cast at the Marlowe in Canterbury

In the capital, Mother Goose, coming to the West End this week with Ian McKellen – at 83, thought to be the oldest panto dame on record – is guaranteed to see “house full” signs. Its rival, the Palladium panto Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Dawn French, is also going great guns, already selling more than 100,000 tickets (the maximum, achieved in 2019, is 133,000). That show’s producer and director, Michael Harrison, can offer a UK overview too. As the chief executive of panto specialists Crossroads, he sounds an upbeat note: “Newcastle has opened to an advance bigger than 2019, with Glasgow, Manchester and Southampton all in fantastic shape.”

Despite the receding Covid threat, however, it isn’t quite business as usual. To keep the risk of infection down, a lot of shows aren’t bringing children on stage. And there’s the economic squeeze. That bastion of north London panto, Hackney Empire, is seeing “different booking patterns, with people making last-minute decisions”, a source tells me. In Nottingham, Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of the Playhouse, staging Dick Whittington, has seen a shift in habits. “Some people who normally buy top-price have moved two price-bands down. They still want to come but it’s harder.” She expects an audience of over 38,000, matching 2019’s Sleeping Beauty. Running for 68 performances, the panto’s crucial role is shown by contrasting it with the recent big Alan Bennett play, The Clothes They Stood Up In, which ran for 25 performances and sold 13,700 tickets.

The long-awaited “comeback” moment is making all those involved even more determined to put on the best show possible this year, to reward the returnees and rekindle affection. That’s a tough act, considering that inflation and other economic factors have sent production costs soaring, “It now costs us about 20 per cent more to do the same panto as before,” Sirr explains, putting the figure at over £300,000.

All that aside, in 2022, one notable additional pressure after the pandemic is the contested cultural landscape. Those who haven’t followed recent developments will be fascinated by how much change is afoot. Given that panto has long been ahead of the curve in terms of subverting gender “norms” and, via innuendo or otherwise, broaching sexual relations, it’s perhaps no surprise that last year there was a “non-binary” Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the Sheffield Lyceum, and in Jack and the Beanstalk at the Marlowe, Canterbury, the principal boy came out to his mum (both Evolution shows).

Ian McKellen is thought to be the oldest panto dame on record - Manuel Harlan
Ian McKellen is thought to be the oldest panto dame on record - Manuel Harlan

Yet in some quarters, change isn’t perceived to be happening fast enough. The Dorset village of Ansty made news last month when a village-hall staging of Aladdin got axed, reportedly because of a local complaint about the names of Chinese launderette workers Chop Chop and Wishy-Washy.

And at the highest levels, Aladdin is prompting rethinks. “[At Crossroads] we’re not doing Aladdin this year or next,” Harrison reveals. “It’s sensitive. We’ve got to be racially aware about the setting and how names like Wishy-Washy might be received. I haven’t yet cracked the best way to do it.”

Martin Dodd, managing director of UK Productions, has three Aladdins playing this year, utilising a new script “that reflects current thinking. We don’t set it in any particular country, and we’ve doubled down on our diverse casting. Over the years, there have been gags and forms of language which are just not acceptable now. There’s no pseudo-South-East-Asian-speak [or] silly Chinese sayings.”

Alongside the raging debate about Aladdin, there are other instances where change is afoot. “Dick Whittington traditionally goes off to Morocco or Far Eastern places – that’s now being replaced by a snowy landscape,” says Sladen. Several Jack and the Beanstalks now feature a more sympathetic giant.

Yet some in the business have openly worried about letting modern sensitivities win the day. “The generation they refer to as snowflakes are in danger of killing panto,” Christopher Biggins, a noted dame, railed in 2017, apropos of a MeToo-related edit in the Palladium’s Dick Whittington. Since then, the march of what Sladen terms “progressive” panto has continued apace.

Beauty and the Beast at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn - Pamela Raith
Beauty and the Beast at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn - Pamela Raith

This year at the Oxford Playhouse, Cinderella director Toby Hulse has even pioneered a dramaturgical approach normally associated with cutting-edge new writing, inspecting every aspect of the storyline. “We asked ourselves: do we really want to tell a story about a woman passively waiting for a man to rescue her? So we’ve made her an active force – she rescues the prince, and even proposes marriage.” Equally, it’s curtains, it seems, for the “Ugly Sisters”. “We’ve called them the ‘Mean Sisters’. Is it appropriate to name someone as ‘ugly’ and for that to be the root of their evil? Being mean is a choice.” After discussion, the words “minstrel” and “ninja” also got replaced.

His rule of thumb? “If anyone in the rehearsal room noticed it, that meant someone in the audience could notice it, which means society in general could notice it.”

Those debates will gain in intensity, but in the meantime all eyes are on getting to the end of this season and vanquishing those new villains – train strikes, wintry flurries and lurgies. “We’re staying positive and looking ahead,” Hendy declares. “If things had been the same as the last few years, it would have spelt disaster.”

Details for shows mentioned: mothergooseshow.co.uk; palladiumpantomime.com; evolution-productions.co.uk; nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk; oxfordplayhouse.co.uk; ukproductions.co.uk; pantomime.com

Full database: pantoperformances.info

Latest Stories

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

    DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le