Panto producer and armoured guard among this year’s Bake Off contestants

From a panto producer looking to put on a show to a music teacher hoping to hit all the right notes, this year’s The Great British Bake Off contestants have been unveiled.

The series was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic but producers have promised fans the show will look the same as it usually does.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will return as judges.

However, there will be at least one change. Comedian Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig as the programme’s co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Here are this year’s 12 hopefuls:

Dave, 30, an armoured guard from Hampshire

View photos Dave is among contestants for The Great British Bake Off (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon) More

Dave came to baking relatively late in life – only becoming an expert in the kitchen after leaving home.

Now living with his girlfriend, his baking style is described as “innovative and imaginative” while his strengths lie in bread – including pretzels, brioche rolls, and baguettes – as well as decoration.

When he’s not baking, Dave can be found pursuing his other passions – cars, DIY, and taking his dog and cat for walks.

Hermine, 39, an accountant from London

View photos Hermine is among the hopefuls taking part in this year’s series (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon) More

Hermine’s love of baking stretches back to spending time in the kitchen with her mother during her childhood in Benin, West Africa.

The French influence in Benin is evident in Hermine’s baking – she has a love of high-end patisserie and enjoys making intricate millefeuille, eclairs and entremets

She moved to London in 2001 to pursue further education.

Laura, 31, a digital manager from Kent

View photos Baker Laura will star in the latest series of The Great British Bake Off (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon) More

Story continues